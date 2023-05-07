Lucid Enrages Tesla Fans With Backdoor Promotional Strategy: 'Seriously So Desperate'

Premium electric vehicle startup Lucid Group, Inc. LCID drew the ire of Tesla, Inc. TSLA loyalists, after the former took its rivalry between the two companies to another level.

This past week, Lucid was spotted promoting its EVs at a Tesla Supercharger station in Los Angeles, Electrek reported. The startup purportedly offered Tesla drivers test drives of its own Lucid Air as EV adoption — along with competition between EV manufacturers — has increased.

See Also: Best Electric Vehicle Stocks

However, the strategy did not seem to go well with Tesla customers. On Saturday, Ryan Zohoury, a 20-year old developer and founder of the Tesla app store "Tesla Console," vented his frustration in a tweet.

"Lucid is seriously so desperate to sell cars. They sent someone to a Supercharger to try and get people to sign up for test drives but nobody was interested," he wrote.

This isn't the first time such an incident has happened. Electrek previously reported that General Motor Corp.'s GM Cadillac brought its Lyriq to a Tesla Supercharger in China to offer test rides to Tesla users.

Lucid ended Friday’s session up 4.74% at $7.73, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Tesla Done With Price Cuts, Lordstown Endurance To Drive Into Oblivion, Fisker Ocean Makes Waves And More: Biggest EV Stories Of The Week

Photo: Shutterstock