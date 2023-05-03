ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%
%

KKR Buys Liquid Cooling Solutions Provider CoolIT Systems For Undisclosed Sum

by Lekha Gupta, Benzinga Editor
May 3, 2023 5:41 AM | 1 min read
KKR Buys Liquid Cooling Solutions Provider CoolIT Systems For Undisclosed Sum
  • KKR & Co Inc KKR announced the acquisition of CoolIT Systems for an undisclosed amount.
  • CoolIT is a designer, manufacturer and provider of advanced liquid cooling solutions for the data center and desktop markets through its patented Split-Flow Direct Liquid Cooling technology.
  • As a part of the Global Impact strategy, the acquisition will aid KKR in spreading its footprints across the data center market, which includes enterprise, high-performance computing, desktop computing and cloud services.
  • By including CoolIT, KKR expects to boost its direct liquid cooling solution to cater to the rising demand for higher-density, energy-efficient data centers.
  • "Increasing data and computing needs are on a collision course with sustainability considerations – the data centre industry is expected to consume 8% of the world's energy by 2030. As a firm, we have committed more than $17 billion to digital infrastructure since 2011 and deeply appreciate the mission-critical role that it plays in enabling our economy," stated Kyle Matter, Managing Director and Head of KKR's Global Impact team in North America.
  • Also, this week, KKR disclosed an additional $250 million investment in Serentica Renewables.
  • Price Action: KKR shares closed lower by 3.81% at $51.22 on Tuesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EquitiesLarge CapM&ANewsMarketsBriefs

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved