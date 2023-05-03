KKR Buys Liquid Cooling Solutions Provider CoolIT Systems For Undisclosed Sum

by

KKR & Co Inc KKR announced the acquisition of CoolIT Systems for an undisclosed amount.

announced the acquisition of CoolIT Systems for an undisclosed amount. CoolIT is a designer, manufacturer and provider of advanced liquid cooling solutions for the data center and desktop markets through its patented Split-Flow Direct Liquid Cooling technology.

As a part of the Global Impact strategy, the acquisition will aid KKR in spreading its footprints across the data center market, which includes enterprise, high-performance computing, desktop computing and cloud services.

By including CoolIT, KKR expects to boost its direct liquid cooling solution to cater to the rising demand for higher-density, energy-efficient data centers.

"Increasing data and computing needs are on a collision course with sustainability considerations – the data centre industry is expected to consume 8% of the world's energy by 2030. As a firm, we have committed more than $17 billion to digital infrastructure since 2011 and deeply appreciate the mission-critical role that it plays in enabling our economy," stated Kyle Matter, Managing Director and Head of KKR's Global Impact team in North America.

Also, this week, KKR disclosed an additional $250 million investment in Serentica Renewables.

Price Action: KKR shares closed lower by 3.81% at $51.22 on Tuesday.

