U.S. markets ended in the red on Monday as market participants weighed in the news of JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM taking over First Republic Bank FRC and displayed cautiousness ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision this week.

The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.11% lower while the S&P 500 ended Monday's session 0.04% down. The Dow Jones lost 0.14%.

Meanwhile, following are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 1.51% lower on Monday. The U.S. government is likely to delay a decision on giving electric vehicle manufacturers tradable credits under a renewable fuel scheme, over concerns of legal challenges to the plan, reported Reuters, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Also Read: Everything You Need To Know About Tesla Stock

2. SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI: Shares of the company closed 12.2% lower on Monday despite the firm announcing an upbeat set of earnings. The company reported an adjusted revenue increase of 43% year-over-year to $460.2 million in the first quarter, beating a consensus estimate of $441 million.

3. Chegg Inc CHGG: Shares of the company closed 2.11% lower and lost another 37.84% in extended trading. The firm's first quarter total net revenues fell 7% year-over-year to $187.6 million while its Subscription Services Revenues declined 3% year-over-year to $168.4 million.

4. JPMorgan Chase & Co: Shares of the company closed 2.14% higher on Monday after the lender prevailed in the bidding war to lap up the assets and deposits of the now-collapsed First Republic Bank. JPMorgan will pay $10.6 billion to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation as part of the deal to take over most of First Republic Bank’s assets and get access to its wealthy client base, reported Reuters.

5. MicroStrategy Inc MSTR: Shares of the company closed 6.37% lower on Monday. Total revenues for the first quarter stood at $121.9 million, registering a 2.2% increase. Gross profit stayed flat at $94 million.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via MidJourney.

Read Next: Janet Yellen Warns The US Government Could Run Out Of Money June 1, Calls On Congress To Raise Debt Limit