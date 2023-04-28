Accenture Expands SAP Capabilities In Nordics Through Einr AS Acquisition

- Accenture PLC ACN announced the acquisition of a business consulting company, Einr AS, in Norway for undisclosed terms.
- Einr AS offers high-volume logistics solutions through SAP technologies to optimize products flow from manufacturers to consumers in the Nordics region.
- The acquisition will boost Accenture's SAP supply chain and logistics capabilities and accelerate supply chain reinvention for retail and consumer electronics companies.
- "The agreement to acquire Einr shows Accenture's commitment to serve as our clients' preferred partner in end-to-end SAP transformations and supply chain reinvention. The combined strength of Accenture and Einr's experienced SAP business consultants will further enhance our market position with clients and SAP in the Nordic countriesm," said Carsten Sachmann, Accenture's Nordic lead.
- Once the acquisition is completed, its 42 employees will join the Accenture SAP Business Group in the Nordics.
- This week, Accenture joined hands with Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW to help organizations improve their cyber resilience.
- Also Read: Disney, Accenture And These 2 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
- Price Action: Accenture shares closed higher by 0.03% at $275.45 after-hours on Thursday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.