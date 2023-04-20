ñol


Tesla, AT&T, ContextLogic, Bullfrog, CSX: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

by Bhavik Nair, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 20, 2023 9:12 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Shares of Tesla closed 9.75% lower on Thursday.
  • AT&T reported first-quarter operating revenues of $30.14 billion, up 1.4% year-over-year.
  • CSX said first-quarter revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $3.71 billion.
U.S. markets ended in the red on Thursday following disappointing earnings from Tesla Inc TSLA and AT&T Inc. T.

The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.8% lower while the S&P 500 closed 0.6% down. The Dow lost 0.33% during the session.

Meanwhile, following are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla: Shares of Tesla closed 9.75% lower on Thursday after CEO Elon Musk indicated the EV-maker will continue cutting prices despite taking a hit on margins. Tesla’s operating margin fell 779 basis points to 11.4% during the first quarter compared to the same period a year ago. Musk defended the EV-maker’s drastic fall in margins and said pushing for higher volumes and a larger fleet is the right choice versus a lower volume and higher margin.

2. AT&T: Shares of the company closed 10.41% lower on Thursday. The company reported first-quarter operating revenues of $30.14 billion, up 1.4% year-over-year, but marginally missed the consensus of $30.26 billion.

3. ContextLogic Inc WISH: Shares of the company gained over 25% in extended trading after it announced that its board of directors approved a share repurchase program with authorization to repurchase up to $50 million in shares of Class A common stock.

4. Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc BFRG: Shares of the company closed 32.22% higher on Thursday. The company announced a strategic partnership with the Sage Group. Bullfrog said the engagement will focus on seeking joint venture opportunities to further advance the company's Phase 2 ready asset targeting glioblastoma as well as the firm's preclinical prodrug asset.

5. CSX Corporation CSX: Shares of the company gained over 1.5% in extended trading. CSX said first-quarter revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $3.71 billion, which beat an average analyst estimate of $3.58 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

