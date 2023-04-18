Tennant Aims To Reach Net-Zero Emissions By 2040

by

has unveiled its plan to become net zero by 2040. The company has submitted a letter of commitment regarding its net-zero goals to the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for validation.

The company plans to partner with its customers to increase the energy efficiency of its portfolio and offer solutions that will eliminate GHG emissions during the product's use phase by 2040.

Tennant expects to source 100% of electricity from renewable sources across all global facilities by 2030.

It will electrify 100% of its global fleet by 2040 and invest in energy efficiency initiatives in its facilities.

Price Action: TNC shares are trading higher by 1.02% at $66.77 on the last check Tuesday.

