Apple Stock Lags Behind Peers — Here's What Wall Street Says About the Dip

Apple Inc. AAPL has experienced a turbulent year, with its stock value decreasing by 20% since the start of the year. Despite this, some market experts are suggesting that this could be an ideal chance for long-term investors to purchase shares at a lower price.

What Happened: Apple’s stock performance has been the poorest among the Magnificent Seven stocks in 2025. The tech behemoth’s downturn is linked to external factors such as the ongoing trade war and tariff uncertainties.

Senior equity strategist at CFRA Research, Angelo Zino, told Insider that Apple’s extensive manufacturing presence in China makes it susceptible to tariff-related impacts. However, he perceives the stock’s drop as a potential investment opportunity, considering the company’s robust pricing and brand reputation.

James Demmert, Chief Investment Officer at Main Street Research, shares this view, stating, “We think all of the bad news is in the current price of shares.”

Also Read: Apple’s 2027 Vision: Foldable iPhones, Smart Glasses, And AI Innovations

Despite the persisting trade war and regulatory challenges in China, both Goldman Sachs and UBS have shown confidence in Apple’s future. Goldman Sachs continues to hold a “buy” rating for the stock with a 12-month price target of $253, while UBS maintains a “neutral” rating and a $210 price target.

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

However, not all analysts are as optimistic. James Cakmak, Chief Investment Officer at Clockwise Capital, disclosed that the firm has withdrawn its position in Apple stock, citing tariff risks as the primary reason.

Why It Matters: The fluctuating performance of Apple’s stock and the differing opinions of market experts highlight the dynamic nature of the stock market.

While some see the dip as a potential investment opportunity, others are more cautious due to external factors such as tariff risks.

This situation underscores the importance of careful analysis and strategic decision-making for investors in the ever-changing market landscape.

Read Next

Apple's AI Team Undergoes Major Restructuring Amidst Performance Concerns

Image: Shutterstock/Prathmesh T