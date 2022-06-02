The City Of The Future Might Be Zapping Electricity All Over — Could Wireless Power Be The Green Choice?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

There are over 46 billion gadgets, devices, machines and buildings connected to the web that make up the so-called Internet of Things (IoT), with Google Home GOOG taking up 48% of this space.

That’s a lot of devices and gadgets needing power. The trouble is there arguably aren’t enough batteries to go round to support charging them all. Manufacturing and using the batteries also causes environmental degradation.

One possible solution could be wireless power, which could help create and ensure sustainable cities because of the smaller drag on consuming finite resources. Imagine powering or recharging your devices like your Apple iPhone AAPL on the go without the need to plug a cord into an outlet, but instead picking up power from a touchless wireless power transfer (tWPT) network.

“Even though an ideal solution is still under development and not yet available on the market, the current progress in the cordless charging landscape draws a hopeful blueprint,” said Behrooz Abiri, co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO) of California-based GuRu Wireless Inc. “A smart city of the future needs a digital ecosystem that can provide a sustainable power supply to support digital interfaces and technology hardware updates.”

The advent of 5G technology will play a vital role in ensuring sustainable cities in the future, agreed Hatem Zeina, founder, president and CTO of Redmond, Washington-based wireless power technology company Ossia Inc.

“5G makes it possible for smart cities to harness data and technology to drive efficiency, improve productivity and transform municipalities into sustainable hubs,” he said. “Wireless power contributes to this goal by reducing the excessive battery and electronic device waste associated with conventional power sources.”

Research company Sustaintalytics reports that wireless power could save up to 80,000 kilotons of waste in the next five to 10 years. In addition, almost 2 billion liters of water could be saved, the equivalent of 720 Olympic-sized pools.

Who Is Making Wireless Power Real?

WiGL Inc., pronounced wiggle, wants in on that.

The Virginia-based company is exploring technologies that would allow for devices to be powered or recharged wirelessly at relatively great distances. Not only would there be no need to charge a device using an outlet, but you also wouldn’t need to be that close to a fixed charging station.

WiGL, which reports that it plans to launch its wireless power networking by the middle of next year, is in a second round of fundraising after raising almost $5 million in 2021.

More details on the company’s fundraising and tWPT technologies can be found here.

Other major players in the wireless power transmission technology space include Qualcomm Inc. QCOM and Texas Instruments Inc. TXN.

Picture credit: Bruno Gomiero on Unsplash