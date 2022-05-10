This Female-Led Company Might Be Making Waves In The Health And Wellness Space

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

The Well Told Co. Inc. WLCO 7HO, a health and wellness company, says it has been making aggressive entries into mainstream markets.

The science-backed line of plant-based vitamins and remedies reportedly addresses everything from bloating and sleeplessness to stress and low energy. Led by Chief Executive Officer Monica Ruffo, Well Told claims it has become a fan favorite, additionally earning several media reviews and achieving distribution networks all over the country.

As a testament to Ruffo’s advertising and entrepreneurial acumen, which she says led her into selling her previous company to Interpublic Group of Companies IPG, the Well Told brand has been named among the best plant-based vitamin brands by consumer-led review sites like FoodForNet and Goop.

Bites By Numbers

WellTold tells Benzinga that the company:

Went from zero to over 2,000 stores across Canada in less than three years, including Whole Foods, Shoppers Drugmart, Rexall, Loblaws and Goop

Launched in the U.S. in December and is in CVS Health Corp. CVS stores and Thrive Market with 4,300 points of distribution

stores and Thrive Market with 4,300 points of distribution Launched an Amazon.com Inc. AMZN effort in the fourth quarter with strong first-quarter growth in both Canada and the U.S; the company’s Bye Bye Bloating product earned the coveted “Amazon’s Choice” badge for bloating relief

effort in the fourth quarter with strong first-quarter growth in both Canada and the U.S; the company’s Bye Bye Bloating product earned the coveted “Amazon’s Choice” badge for bloating relief Reported a 142% increase year to date in same-store sales in Canada at the end of the third quarter, showing strong traction in the market

Realized a 6.4% increase in its year-over-year gross margin at the end of the third quarter of 2021 driven by ongoing cost reduction efforts. This improvement was achieved despite reducing the price of some products in the second quarter of 2021.

“I created a company that I wished had been around when I was doing everything I could to reinforce my own health and turn things around,” Ruffo said. “Information on products was so hard to decipher, there is such a lack of transparency in this industry. I created Well Told Health as much for myself and the people I love as for everyone else.”

Photo by Karolina Grabowska on Pexels