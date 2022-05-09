Does Vantagepoint AI Help Traders Spot Market Reversals In Metals? — A Proven 87.4% Accuracy Rate

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Humans have an intimate history with metals.

For millennia, the advancement of human civilization into its next natural phase of progression largely depended on man’s ability to use metals for practical purposes.

Metal-based tool-making launched prehistoric man onto the top of nature’s food chain. It spearheaded the rise of the agricultural revolution and the industrial revolution, two pivotal moments in mankind’s journey.

It’s no surprise, therefore, to note that human interest in metals remains steadfast to this day, particularly for investors, entrepreneurs and world leaders. Despite the complexity of present-day human civilizations, metals maintain their historic importance in advancing today’s technology.

Copper’s unique properties make it a key component in nearly every electrical appliance on the planet. Cobalt maintains the batteries of electric vehicles and telephones. Iron acts as the internal infrastructure for the world’s buildings and skyscrapers. Gold, with its unique hold on human hearts, retains its historic essence as a beacon of wealth and value.

The financial markets have not forgotten about precious metals, either. Since 1571, the London Metal Exchange has allowed investors to speculate on metals’ price fluctuations. This new metal use-case, as a centerpoint of financial speculation, invites a layer of complexity that previous metal use-cases did not.

For Vantagepoint, helping investors operate around this complexity is a core responsibility. By building an artificial intelligence (AI) system aimed at forecasting market movements up to three days in advance, Vantagepoint believes it can provide speculators with an 87.4% chance to accurately navigate market reversals in metals and other tradeable assets.

Below are three examples of the AI’s predictability skills in the gold, silver, and palladium markets.

Spotting Market Reversals In Metals

As the world’s oldest – and most famous – hedging asset, gold’s role in the financial markets spans time. Its price fluctuations continue to inspire businesses like Newmont Corp. NGT and Barrick Gold Corp. ABV to this day. A glance at TradingVew.com’s (TVC) gold contract for differences (CFD) chart may help tell you why: Between January 2001 and October 2011, gold CFDs rose 452% from roughly $345 per ounce to $1,550 per ounce.

Gold’s cousin, silver, also plays a large role in the investment community and is among the most-traded metals in the world. Between January 2004 and May 2011, for example, the TVC’s silver CFD chart shows an increase from roughly $6.5 per ounce to $43.5 per ounce — a 660% increase.

As a lesser-known relative to gold and silver — palladium — has also played a large role in investment circles. Nearly 80% of the world’s supply of palladium is controlled by Russia and South Africa, and there are very few natural palladium-producing regions worldwide. These characteristics mean that palladium’s supply is heavily influenced by its two main suppliers, a consideration in palladium’s current runup.

Vantagepoint has spent nearly $10 million and 30 years in research and development for its proprietary AI software. Its service has guided 35,000 traders to the Vantagepoint network.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

