This New Microchip Reportedly Slashes Manufacturing Costs By Up To 50% – Could It Be A Part Of The Solution To The Microchip Shortage?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Canada's POET Technologies Inc. POET says it has come up with a disruptive solution to address production bottlenecks and high assembly costs faced by the global chip-manufacturing industry: the Optical Interposer.

The company, which is headed by highly regarded industry veterans, believes the innovation not only represents a marked improvement over existing solutions, but can become the de facto platform for the next generation of technology advancements.

According to POET, the Optical Interposer is more affordable, faster and smaller than its predecessors.



POET notes that its Optical Interposer is an ideal candidate for data centers, health technology, artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G networking. Remembering that semiconductors are used in almost every device — from phones and televisions to WiFi and refrigerators — POET's innovation could be quite significant. It uses the hybrid integration of photonics and electronics to consolidate components onto a single, scalable platform — an achievement that much larger companies have tried for years to deliver.

Potentially, products built on the Optical Interposer could address the shortage of chips, because of its small form factor and drastically reduced bill of materials. In 2021, chip shortages led to manufacturing slumps from a number of Wall Street giants, including Nvidia Corp. NVDA, Intel Corp. INTC, Microsoft Corp. MSFT and countless others.

POET’s Optical Interposer reportedly reduces the component-manufacturing cost for customers by up to 50% over existing solutions.

POET’s has six committed customers, including Celestial AI, a well-funded Silicon Valley startup that is working with major companies.

POET partnered with the world's largest compound semiconductor manufacturer, Sanan IC, to create a joint venture called Super Photonics that is meant to meet anticipated large-scale demand for POET’s products.

The Optical Interposer, which is up to five times smaller than competitive offerings, speeds transmission of 100 times more data, while reducing by 90% the heat and energy of conventional copper chip components, according to the company.

POET told Benzinga it has plans to open the Singapore Hybrid-Integrated Next-generation micro-Electronics (SHINE) Center at the National University of Singapore in June.

The company says this facility will help establish its vision of a hybrid integration solution to silicon photonics. The Toronto-based company has offices in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Singapore, Shenzhen, China; and Xiamen, China.

