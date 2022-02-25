Knightscope To Send ASR Duo To Denver

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Knightscope KSCP, a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, has signed a contract with a Denver-based company for two K5 Autonomous Security Robots (“ASRs”). A community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer with approximately 1,000 employees, the company has nine corporate offices and more than $29 billion in assets.

KSCP indicated the ASRs will be deployed in Denver’s premier mixed-use neighborhood, which offers dining, bars and clubs. The two ASRs will patrol two multi-level parking structures that are located near Coors Field to deter criminal trespassing, loitering and vandalism. Currently the plan is to have the ASRs deployed as close to April 2022 as possible, which is when the baseball season begins.

About Knightscope Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. The company’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit www.Knightscope.com.

