Consumers Happy with Tesla And Ford EVs, Survey Reveals

A survey conducted by JD Power on customer satisfaction among first-time electric vehicle (“EV”) owners revealed Tesla TSLA, Ford F and Kia KIMTF were their top choices.

EV technology has been present for a while; however, its adoption has been faced with a couple of concerns from the U.S. consumers. Some of the limitations include the cost, lack of charging infrastructure, the fear of new technology and range anxiety. Despite these barriers, first-time buyers have a positive ownership experience and are proving that the transition is worth it as revealed…

