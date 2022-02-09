TapouT Performance Drink Taps Walmart To Grow Its Distribution Channels

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash

Consumers continue to be selective and health-conscious when choosing what goes into their bodies. And they’re often tired. Balancing kids, fitness, work schedules, and more are normal daily actions for many people. It’s one of the reasons energy drinks are still popular — the global energy drink market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.2% and more than $86 billion by 2026, according to Allied Markets.

Another reason is that people trying to lose pounds and avoid calories are turning to healthy sugar substitutes like Splenda to sweeten the foods and liquids they consume.

These combined trends are reportedly helping vault the prospect of products that use Splenda like Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Splash Beverage Group Inc.’s SBEV TapouT performance drink. The company says it is taking steps to avoid the pitfalls of many energy drinks on the market – failing because either they don’t taste good, add too many calories, or you just can’t find them.

Splash, a portfolio company of beverage brands, has announced TapouT will be sold at 47 Walmart stores in metropolitan regions in Florida. Walmart Inc. WMT has 341 stores in Florida, the second-largest number of stores by state in the U.S.

“We are thrilled with this Walmart authorization, and this is a wonderful way to start 2022. Walmart is extremely selective in the brands they choose to offer their shoppers, and selecting TapouT is great validation that it can compete at the highest level alongside the biggest global brands in the category,” Splash Beverage Group Chairman and CEO Robert Nistico said. “We are grateful to Walmart and equally grateful to our distribution partner Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA BUD and its AB One

network, whose credibility with Walmart we are certain played an important role in our selection.”

Splash Beverage Group owns a portfolio of alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverage brands, including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and the TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash recently introduced TapouT’s Wild Orange flavor, giving it two sugar-free sports beverage options.

“The opportunity for significant growth within the Walmart Florida market ​and beyond is one that we will eagerly seize, and we appreciate the validation and confidence Walmart has ​demonstrated with us and the TapouT brand,” added Nistico.

Splash refers to TapouT as an international lifestyle brand that has been at the forefront of mixed martial arts since its inception in 1997. TapouT Performance and TapouT Hybrid both feature a 3-in-1 advanced performance formula that delivers hydration and cellular recovery benefits. The company says TapouT performance drinks restore what the body loses through physical exertion with 12 key vitamins, 68 minerals, and all five electrolytes.

For more information on TapouT and Splash Beverage Group, visit www.Tapoutdrinks.com and www.splashbeveragegroup.com.

