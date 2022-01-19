Can Technology Solve The Most Critical Environmental Issues of the Day? This Company Thinks So

Photo by Naja Bertolt Jensen on Unsplash

Dennis Calvert, CEO of BioLargo, Inc. BLGO, was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s All Access: Growth Companies for 2022 event.

Dennis Calvert discussed the company’s developments that harness technology to provide solutions for some of the most pressing environmental problems of the day — including per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, air quality control and infection control.

