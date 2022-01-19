QQQ
Can Technology Solve The Most Critical Environmental Issues of the Day? This Company Thinks So

by Jacinta Sherris
January 19, 2022 9:28 AM | 1 min read

Photo by Naja Bertolt Jensen on Unsplash 

Photo by Naja Bertolt Jensen on Unsplash 

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Dennis Calvert, CEO of BioLargo, Inc. BLGO, was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s All Access: Growth Companies for 2022 event. 

Dennis Calvert discussed the company’s developments that harness technology to provide solutions for some of the most pressing environmental problems of the day — including per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, air quality control and infection control.

Watch the Full Interview:

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

