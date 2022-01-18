Energy Fuels Distinct in Rare Earth Carbonate Production

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Energy Fuels UUUU EFR has partnered with Nanoscale Powders LLC (“NSP”) with plans to develop a novel technology for the production of rare earth elements (“REE”) metals. The company believes the technology, initially developed by NSP and to be advanced by the UUUU-NSP partnership, has the potential to revolutionize the rare earth metal making industry by increasing safety, reducing production costs and energy consumption, and significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions. NSP brings its tech while UUUU contributes the rare earth material and industrial-scale processing facility. A recent article quotes UUUU president and CEO Mark S. Chalmers as saying, “Energy Fuels has already restored monazite ‘crack-and-leach’ capabilities to the U.S. at our White Mesa Mill in Utah, where today we are producing a high-purity mixed rare earth carbonate, which is ready for separation. No other company in the U.S. is currently producing a high-purity REE product ready for separation at commercial levels… NSP has proven their technology on a small scale, and we look forward to working with them to advance the technology to pilot scale and then to commercial scale in the coming years.”

About Energy Fuels Inc.

Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, supplying U3O8 to major nuclear utilities. The company also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, and is ramping up to commercial-scale production of REE carbonate. Its corporate offices are in Lakewood, Colorado, near Denver, and all of its assets and employees are in the United States . Energy Fuels holds three of America’s key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah, the Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery (“ISR”) Project in Wyoming and the Alta Mesa ISR Project in Texas. The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U3O8 per year and has the ability to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant, as well as REE carbonate and uranium from various uranium-bearing ores. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U3O8 per year. The Alta Mesa ISR Project is also on standby and has a licensed capacity of 1.5 million pounds of U3O8 per year. In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the U.S. and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels’ common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol UUUU, and the company’s common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol EFR. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.EnergyFuels.com.

