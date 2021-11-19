Is it Time for the Solar Revolution? This Company Thinks So

Image provided by GoSun

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga.

The world is becoming increasingly aware of the threat climate change poses — many people are doing all they can to reverse course.

Much of the global leadership might seem to think of themselves as the famous Titanic Captain Edward Smith, they don’t see that they are barreling full-steam ahead into an iceberg — now half melted. Many activists and innovative business leaders are helping steer the ship into safe waters.

One of the most noticeable steps societies have begun to take is increasingly using the practically infinite energy of the Sun. Solar power is a much cleaner alternative to fossil fuels, emitting no greenhouse gases. The only ecological impacts come from its manufacture and transportation, which can pale in comparison to burning coal or natural gas.

Much of the use of solar and other renewables has focused on centralized production of power to be distributed through traditional grids. But as is a trend across so many sectors, the future could be in decentralization. In this model, individual homes, and the devices within them, power themselves. This can allow for highly efficient use of the energy produced, as a significant amount of energy is lost through transmission over miles and miles of wires.

One company that believes strongly in this future is GoSun, which is doing its best to steer the solar market towards portable appliances that help people live more independent and resilient lives. The company says it creates products that help people enjoy the outdoors and help them prepare for emergencies. All of GoSun’s products are powered through what it calls “breakthrough solar technologies” it has developed.

What could make GoSun’s products impactful is that each product powers itself using the Sun. Unlike other electric products that require you to power them through a grid that is often primarily fossil fuel-based, like electric vehicles (EVs) from Tesla Inc. TSLA and Nio Inc. NIO, GoSun’s products use the Sun, emitting no harmful gasses in the process.

The company believes its products to be top-of-the-line — not only are they clean and solar-powered, they are an improvement over the status quo. Teslas are popular partly because people feel they are a better-made car. People choose GoSun’s products because their coolers cool without ice, and their cookers cook without fuel. They are intended to make it easier and more enjoyable to access the outdoors. The company says it is committed to making products that are “better than today’s incumbents” and that do not compromise on “quality, performance or affordability.”

GoSun is currently undergoing a Regulation CF offering to the general public. If you are interested, take a look at its crowdfunding page here.

The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.