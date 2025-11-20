Veeva Stock Drops After Q3 Earnings, Revenue Beat Estimates

Veeva Systems, Inc. (NYSE:ESTC) shares dropped after the company released its third-quarter earnings report after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: Veeva reported quarterly earnings of $2.04 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $1.95.

Quarterly revenue of $811.2 million beat the Street estimate of $792.82 million. Subscription services revenues were $682.5 million, up from $580.9 million one year ago, an increase of 17% year-over-year.

“Continuing to lead through innovation, Veeva AI delivers on our vision for industry-specific AI that will help the life sciences industry reach new levels of productivity and customer centricity,” said CEO Peter Gassner.

Outlook: Veeva raised its Q4 and fiscal year earnings and revenue estimates to ranges above the analyst estimates.

VEEV Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Veeva stock was down 5.64% at $255.25 in Thursday's extended trading.

