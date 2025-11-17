RSI" words in white color on tabled in hands and technical bar chart background.
November 17, 2025

Ready For A Rebound? Here Are 10 Oversold Stocks To Watch

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
After a bruising couple of weeks in the market, many popular stocks have been beaten down to attractive levels creating potential opportunities for those eyeing a rebound. 

From tech names to consumer staples, these 10 oversold stocks could be poised for a strong recovery if market sentiment shifts.

Using the Benzinga Pro Scanner, a search was conducted (on Nov. 17, 2025) for stocks with market caps of at least $2 billion, average 14-day trading volumes exceeding 2 million shares and exceptionally low relative strength index (RSI) readings. The scan revealed the following potential rebound candidates:

  1. MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) was the top result in the scan with an RSI of 22.95. (An RSI value of below 30 is generally considered to indicate that a stock is very oversold.) MARA stock has shed more than 40% over the past month as speculative tech names have taken a beating. 

  1. CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) could be primed for a rebound with an RSI of 23.20 — indicating very oversold conditions — heading into NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) earnings release on Wednesday. 
  • Nvidia owns about 7% of CoreWeave's shares and has committed to purchasing any unused data center capacity from CoreWeave through April 2032, making the two companies uniquely intertwined. 
  1. Webull Corp. (NASDAQ:BULL) came in third with an RSI of 24.06. Webull shares are down by more than 25% over the past month, and its Q3 earnings reportdue Thursday, could provide a catalyst for a reversal. 
  1. Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares are down 35% over the past month and have an RSI of 27.77, according to Benzinga Pro. The oversold stock could be primed for a reversal pending a positive news catalyst or a shift in market sentiment. 
  1. SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) shares have sold off significantly after hitting highs of over $24 in mid-October. The stock has an RSI of 28.08, which indicates it may be undervalued and could be poised for a price rebound after dropping 40% in the last month. 

Rounding out the top ten most oversold stocks are:

  1. CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) with an RSI of 28.15.
  2. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) with an RSI of 28.84.
  3. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) with an RSI of 28.84.
  4. Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) with an RSI of 29.14.
  5. NuScale Power Corp. (NYSE:SMR) with an RSI of 29.49.

Reminders: 

  • Stocks showing a very oversold RSI can appear attractive for a quick rebound, but relying solely on one signal is risky. 
  • Investors should combine RSI signals with other indicators/analysis to avoid acting on false signals and to reduce the risk of catching a falling stock too early. 
  • The RSI can remain in oversold territory for extended periods, and a low RSI does not guarantee an immediate price reversal.
