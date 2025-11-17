LifeMD Stock Plummets After Q3 Earnings: Here's Why

LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) shares fell after the company released its third-quarter earnings report after Monday's closing bell, missing analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines.

The company also significantly lowered its revenue outlook.

Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: LifeMD reported an adjusted quarterly loss of seven cents per share, which missed the analyst estimate for a loss of five cents. Adjusted EPS excludes the loss on debt extinguishment of three cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $60.17 mil,lion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $62.06 million.

LifeMD reported the following third-quarter highlights:

Total revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $60.2 million, and adjusted EBITDA rose 20% to $5.1 million.

Telehealth revenue grew 18% to $47.3 million, while telehealth adjusted EBITDA increased 30% to $2.9 million.

Paid off all outstanding debt during the quarter.

“The third quarter of 2025 marked an important step forward for LifeMD,” said Justin Schreiber, CEO of LifeMD.

“While the weight management market remained challenging, driven largely by fierce competition from low-price compounded GLP-1 providers, our business continued to demonstrate real strength,” Schreiber added.

Outlook: LifeMD expects fourth-quarter revenue of $45 million to $46 million, versus the $63.07 million analyst estimate.

LifeMD lowered its fiscal 2025 revenue outlook from a range of $268 million to $275 million to a new range of $192 million to $193 million, versus the $253.07 million estimate.

LFMD Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, LifeMD stock was down 15.64% at $3.99 in Monday's extended trading.

