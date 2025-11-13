Luminar Stock Soars After Mixed Q3 Earnings Report: Details

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares climbed after the company released its mixed third-quarter earnings report after Thursday's closing bell.

Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: Luminar Technologies reported quarterly losses of 94 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate for losses of 99 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $18.74 million, which missed the Street estimate of $22.27 million.

The company appointed Thomas Beaudoin as CFO, effective Nov. 13, 2025.

“This quarter has required us to confront difficult realities in the automotive LiDAR market and take deliberate steps to strengthen our capital structure and liquidity position,” said Paul Ricci, CEO of Luminar.

“At the same time, we are seeing growing momentum in commercial and defense applications across both Luminar and LSI, which reinforces our belief that the strategic direction we outlined last quarter better positions Luminar for the years ahead,” Ricci added.

Outlook: Luminar has suspended its guidance for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2025, as previously disclosed.

LAZR Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Luminar Technologies’ stock was up 24.52% at $1.32 in Thursday's extended trading.

