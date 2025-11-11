LightPath Stock Rallies After Q1 Earnings: Here's Why

LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) shares climbed after the company released its first-quarter earnings report after Tuesday's closing bell, beating analyst estimates.

Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: LightPath Technologies reported quarterly losses of 7 cents per share, beating the analyst estimate of a 9-cent loss.

Quarterly revenue came in at $15.05 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $12.66 million.

“The first fiscal quarter of 2026 was highlighted by ongoing order momentum, validating our growth strategy as shown in our $90+ million order backlog as of today, which has further grown from $86 million as of the end of the first fiscal quarter,” said Sam Rubin, CEO of LightPath.

LPTH Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, LightPath stock was up 8.47% at $8.72 in Tuesday's extended trading.

