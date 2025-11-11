Record Earnings And Guidance Boost Confidence
November 11, 2025 4:31 PM 1 min read

LightPath Stock Rallies After Q1 Earnings: Here's Why

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) shares climbed after the company released its first-quarter earnings report after Tuesday's closing bell, beating analyst estimates. 

Here's a look at the details in the report. 

The Details: LightPath Technologies reported quarterly losses of 7 cents per share, beating the analyst estimate of a 9-cent loss.

Quarterly revenue came in at $15.05 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $12.66 million.

Read Next: Top Stocks With Earnings This Week: Plug, Oklo, Circle And More

“The first fiscal quarter of 2026 was highlighted by ongoing order momentum, validating our growth strategy as shown in our $90+ million order backlog as of today, which has further grown from $86 million as of the end of the first fiscal quarter,” said Sam Rubin, CEO of LightPath.

LPTH Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, LightPath stock was up 8.47% at $8.72 in Tuesday's extended trading.  

Read Next: 

Photo: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
LPTH Logo
LPTHLightPath Technologies Inc
$8.7612.6%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved