Monster Stock Climbs After Q3 Earnings Beat: Details

Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST) shares were up after the company released its third-quarter earnings report after Thursday's closing bell, beating analyst estimates.

Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: Monster Beverage reported quarterly earnings of 56 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 48 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $2.19 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.1 billion and was up from revenue of $1.88 billion from the same period last year.

Net sales for the company’s Monster Energy Drinks segment, which primarily includes the Company’s Monster Energy drinks, Reign Total Body Fuel high performance energy drinks, Reign Storm total wellness energy drinks and Bang Energy drinks, increased 17.7% to $2.03 billion for the 2025 third quarter, from $1.72 billion for the 2024 third quarter.

“The global energy drink category continues to demonstrate solid growth, driven by increasing consumer demand. We again delivered solid financial results in the 2025 third quarter, with record net sales, gross profit dollars, operating income and net income,” said Hilton H. Schlosberg, CEO of Monster Beverage.

MNST Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Monster stock was up 4.51% at $69.30 in Thursday's extended trading.

