Monster Energy drink on table
November 6, 2025 6:03 PM 1 min read

Monster Stock Climbs After Q3 Earnings Beat: Details

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST) shares were up after the company released its third-quarter earnings report after Thursday's closing bell, beating analyst estimates. 

Here's a look at the details in the report. 

The Details: Monster Beverage reported quarterly earnings of 56 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 48 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $2.19 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.1 billion and was up from revenue of $1.88 billion from the same period last year.

Read Next: Michael Burry Is Super-Bearish On Palantir — With 5 Million Puts

Net sales for the company’s Monster Energy Drinks segment, which primarily includes the Company’s Monster Energy drinks, Reign Total Body Fuel high performance energy drinks, Reign Storm total wellness energy drinks and Bang Energy drinks, increased 17.7% to $2.03 billion for the 2025 third quarter, from $1.72 billion for the 2024 third quarter.

“The global energy drink category continues to demonstrate solid growth, driven by increasing consumer demand. We again delivered solid financial results in the 2025 third quarter, with record net sales, gross profit dollars, operating income and net income,” said Hilton H. Schlosberg, CEO of Monster Beverage.

MNST Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Monster stock was up 4.51% at $69.30 in Thursday's extended trading. 

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Photo: Shutterstock

MNST Logo
MNSTMonster Beverage Corp
$69.302.11%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved