Affirm Stock Rallies After Q1 Earnings Report: Here's Why

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares rallied after the company released its first-quarter earnings report after Thursday's closing bell, beating analyst estimates.

Here's a look at the details in the report.

AFRM stock is moving. See the real-time price action here.

The Details: Affirm Holdings reported quarterly earnings of 23 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 11 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $933.33 million, which beat the Street estimate of $883.14 million and was up from revenue of $698.47 million from the same period last year.

Read Next: Michael Burry Is Super-Bearish On Palantir — With 5 Million Puts

“Setting another highest-ever GMV record in a quarter with relatively few shopping holidays showcases the consistency of Team Affirm, once again executing to beat the band. Results like these are never an accidental success, and the last several quarters really felt like the team has accelerated from strength to strength,” said Max Levchin, CEO of Affirm.

Outlook: Affirm sees second-quarter revenue in a range of $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion, versus the $1.05 billion analyst estimate.

AFRM Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Affirm stock was up 10.10% at $72.62 in Thursday's extended trading.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock