The Trade Desk Stock Dips Despite Q3 Earnings Beat

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) shares slipped after the company released its third-quarter earnings report after Thursday's closing bell, beating estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Here's a look at the details in the report. 

The Details: Trade Desk reported quarterly earnings of 45 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 44 cents.

Quarterly revenue clocked in at $739.43 million, which beat the Street estimate of $718.69 million.

“Q3 was another strong quarter for The Trade Desk, with revenue growing to $739 million, representing 18% year-over-year growth,” said Jeff Green, CEO of The Trade Desk.

“Our momentum continues to be fueled by new product innovations we’ve launched across our Kokai platform, which are helping the world’s leading brands unlock the full potential of data-driven advertising. As AI transforms the advertising ecosystem, customers globally are relying on The Trade Desk to enable objective, data-rich buying across channels and partners, to drive real-world outcomes for their businesses,” Green added.

Outlook: The Trade Desk expects fourth quarter revenue to be more than $840 million, versus the $830.15 million analyst estimate.

TTD Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, The Trade Desk stock was down 3.12% at $44.47 in Thursday's extended trading. 

