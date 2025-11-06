AstraZeneca Calms Pricing Jitters, Says US Deal Hit Absorbable

AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ:AZN) on Thursday reported third-quarter 2025 sales of $15.19 billion, up 12% year over year (+10% at constant currency), beating the consensus of $14.80 billion, driven by double-digit growth in oncology, CVRM, and biopharmaceuticals.

The company’s adjusted EPADS reached $1.19, beating the consensus of $1.14. The adjusted EPS was $2.38 (1 ADR = 2 Common Shares).

AstraZeneca’s cancer business accounted for 44% of total sales. It increased 19% (up 18% on constant currency) to $6.64 billion.

Tagrisso sales were up 11% to $1.86 billion (10% at CER), Imfinzi revenues were up 33% (+31%) to $1.60 billion, Calquence sales increased 13% to $916 million, Lynparza sales increased 7% (+5%) to $837 million, and Enhertu revenue was up 40% (39% at CER) to $714 million.

Cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism (CVRM) sales accounted for 21%, which increased by 2% to $3.22 billion.

The largest-selling drug in the segment, Farxiga, accounted for 14% of sales, and it was up 10% (8% at CER) to $2.14 billion.

Respiratory & Immunology (R&I) sales increased 15% (14% CER) to $2.26 billion. Symbicort revenues increased 5% (+4% CER) to $742 million, and Fasenra sales increased 22% (+20%) to $530 million.

Rare Disease drug sales increased by 12% to $2.42 billion. Ultomiris sales were up 19% (17% at CER) to $1.23 billion, offset by a 24% decline in Soliris to $462 million.

U.S. Sales jumped 9% to $6.55 billion for the third quarter, whereas revenues from China rose 6% to $1.76 billion.

Pascal Soriot, CEO of AstraZeneca, commented on Thursday, “The strong underlying momentum across our business through the first nine months of the year sets us up well to sustain growth through 2026 and has us on track to deliver our 2030 ambition.”

Reuters noted that AstraZeneca is banking on U.S. expansion and a drug pricing deal to offset import tariff pressures, with the U.S. contributing over 40% of its sales. While the company didn’t quantify the deal’s financial impact, CFO Aradhana Sarin said AstraZeneca remains confident it can absorb the cost.

Outlook

For fiscal year 2025, AstraZeneca reaffirms total revenue to increase by a high single-digit percentage and core EPS to increase by a low double-digit percentage.

Price Action: AZN stock was trading higher by 3.22% to $83.76 at last check Thursday.

