Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) reported its third-quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, with total revenue of $4.48 billion, beating analysts' expectations of $4.35 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

Revenues increased 3% year-over-year in U.S. dollars or 1% in local currency.

Key brands continue to drive growth, with revenues up 33% in local currency to $830 million.

Austedo (Huntington’s disease drug) sales increased 38% to $618 million. Increasing Austedo 2025 revenue outlook to $2.05 billion – $2.15 billion.

Ajovy (migraine drug) sales reached $168 million (+19% LC YoY). Reaffirming the 2025 revenue outlook of $630 million – $640 million.

Uzedy (schizophrenia drug) revenues were $43 million, up 24%. Reaffirming 2025 revenue outlook of $190 million – $200 million and long-term LAI schizophrenia franchise expectations of $1.5 billion – $2.0 billion, including olanzapine LAI.

Global generics increased by 2% year-over-year in the third quarter.

The generics drug maker reported adjusted earnings of 78 cents, beating the consensus of 66 cents, up from 69 cents reported a year ago.

Outlook

Teva Pharmaceutical raised its fiscal year 2025 adjusted earnings from $2.50-$2.60 per share to $2.55-$2.65 per share compared to the consensus of $2.58.

The company narrowed 2025 sales guidance from $16.8 billion-$17.2 billion to $16.8 billion-$17 billion compared to the consensus of $16.89 billion.

Teva CEO Francis told Reuters that the company is well-positioned for potential U.S. tariffs. The company has nine manufacturing plants. The company added that the outlook is based on the existing tariff and trade environment.

Price Action: TEVA stock is up 18.23% at $24.19 at the last check on Wednesday.

