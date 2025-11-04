Embraer S.A. (NYSE:EMBJ) shares fell on Tuesday after the company announced record third-quarter 2025 results, highlighted by higher deliveries, a strong backlog, and reaffirmed full-year guidance despite mixed financial performance.

Revenue rose 18% year over year to $2.004 billion, marking an all-time high for the third quarter, while adjusted earnings of 30 cents per share topped the 10-cent estimate.

Sales of $2.004 billion fell short of the $2.190 billion estimate, and adjusted EBIT was $172 million, resulting in an 8.6% margin.

Also Read: Boeing’s 737 Momentum Fuels Delivery Surge, Embraer Stays On Track

The company delivered 62 aircraft during the quarter—20 commercial jets, 41 executive jets, and one defense aircraft—up 5% from a year ago.

The firm order backlog reached a record $31.3 billion, up 5% sequentially and 38% year-over-year, with growth across all business units.

Commercial Aviation revenue increased 31% to $618 million on stronger pricing, mix, and volumes. Executive Aviation revenue grew 4% to $583 million, while Defense & Security rose 27% to $278 million, driven by higher KC-390 deliveries and a one-off contract adjustment.

Services & Support revenue advanced 16% to $493 million on broad-based volume growth.

Adjusted free cash flow excluding Eve was $300 million, supported by improved working capital and higher deliveries.

Embraer ended the quarter with $2.082 billion in consolidated cash, $2.109 billion in gross debt, and a stand-alone net cash position of $(439) million.

Outlook:

Embraer reaffirmed its 2025 outlook, guiding for $7.0–$7.5 billion in revenue versus a $7.615 billion estimate, an adjusted EBIT margin of 7.5%–8.3%, and adjusted free cash flow of $200 billion or higher.

It expects 77–85 Commercial Aviation deliveries and 145–155 Executive Aviation deliveries for the year.

Price Action: EMBJ shares were trading lower by 4.16% to $61.98 at last check Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by VanderWolf Images via Shutterstock