November 3, 2025 5:25 PM 1 min read

Energy Fuels Reports Mixed Q3: EPS Miss, Revenues Beat

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Energy Fuels, Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) released its third-quarter earnings report after Monday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details in the report. 

The Details: Energy Fuels reported quarterly losses of seven cents per share, which missed the Street estimate for losses of six cents.

Quarterly revenue of $17.71 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $8.9 million and was up from revenue of $4.04 million from the same period last year.

The U.S.-based producer of uranium, rare earth elements and critical minerals will hold a conference call on Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

Energy Fuels shares closed down 13.21% in Monday’s regular session as rare earth stocks pulled back following China’s pause in implementing more stringent export controls on critical minerals.

UUUU Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Energy Fuels stock was down 3.15% at $17.24 in Monday's extended trading. 

Photo: Shutterstock

