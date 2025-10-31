nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT), an electrical connection and protection solutions company, reported its third-quarter results on Friday that topped street estimates.

The company reported adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share, up 44% from the prior year period, surpassing analysts’ expectations of 88 cents.

Net sales climbed to $1.05 billion, up 35% from a year earlier and ahead of estimates of $1.01 billion, while organic sales growth was 16% for the quarter. The company’s adjusted operating income rose 27% to $213 million.

nVent’s free cash flow totaled $253 million, compared with $143 million in the same quarter of 2024. The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $126.9 million.

The company’s board approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of 20 cents per share, payable on November 7, 2025.

Segment Performance

Sales in the Systems Protection segment increased to $716 million from $477 million in the prior year, representing a 50% increase, while organic sales also increased by 23%.

The Electrical Connections segment reported sales of $338 million, up 11% from $305 million in the same period last year, with organic sales growth of 5%.

Outlook

nVent Electric raised its full-year 2025 outlook, now expecting reported sales growth of 27% to 28%, up from its prior guidance of 24% to 26%.

The company also projects adjusted earnings per share of $3.31 to $3.33, compared with the earlier range of $3.22 to $3.30. Wall Street analysts anticipate earnings of $3.29 per share from sales of $3.76 billion.

For the fourth quarter, nVent anticipates reported sales growth of 31% to 33% and organic sales growth of 15% to 17%, with an adjusted EPS forecast of between 87 cents and 89 cents. In contrast, Wall Street analysts expect an adjusted EPS of 88 cents.

CEO Commentary

Beth Wozniak, nVent chair and chief executive officer, stated, “This was our first billion-dollar sales quarter, and we had record orders, backlog and strong cash flow. We also launched a number of new products, expanded capacity in several facilities to support data center and power utility growth, and executed on our acquisition integration playbook.”

“Our portfolio transformation is driving success, and we are raising our full-year sales and EPS guidance to reflect our record third quarter performance and our significant momentum in data centers. I want to recognize the hard work and dedication of our nVent team to deliver these outstanding results,” he added.

Price Action: NVT shares were trading higher by 10.68% to $115.49 at last check Friday.

