These Analysts Raise Their Forecasts On nVent Electric After Strong Q2 Earnings

nVent Electric plc NVT reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance on Friday.

nVent Electric reported quarterly earnings of 86 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 79 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $963.000 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $897.872 million.

nVent Electric raised its FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance from $3.03-$3.13 to $3.22-$3.30 and said it now expects reported sales growth for FY25 Oo 24%-26% versus prior guidance of 19%-21%.

NVent Electric shares fell 0.8% to trade at $89.14 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on NVent Electric following earnings announcement.

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained nVent Electric with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $85 to $102.

Roth Capital analyst Justin Clare reiterated nVent Electric with a Buy and raised the price target from $89 to $100.

Photo via Shhutterstock