Western Digital Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued strong second-quarter earnings guidance on Thursday.

Western Digital reported quarterly earnings of $1.78 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.58 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.818 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.725 billion.

"Western Digital continues to execute well in a strong demand environment driven by growth of data storage in the cloud," said Irving Tan, CEO of Western Digital. "As AI accelerates data creation, Western Digital's continued innovation and operational discipline position us well to capture new opportunities and drive sustained shareholder value."

Western Digital expects fiscal second-quarter revenue to be in the range of $2.8 billion to $3 billion versus Benzinga Pro estimates of $2.82 billion. The company expects adjusted earnings to be between $1.73 and $2.03 per share in the second quarter versus estimates of $1.71 per share.

Western Digital shares fell 2.3% to close at $138.13 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Western Digital following earnings announcement.

B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained Western Digital with a Buy and raised the price target from $145 to $170.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $160 to $180.

