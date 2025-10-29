ServiceNow Reports Strong Q3 Earnings, 5-For-1 Stock Split

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) released its third-quarter earnings report and announced a 5-for-1 stock split after Wednesday's closing bell.

Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: ServiceNow reported quarterly earnings of $4.82 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $4.27.

Quarterly revenue came in at $3.4 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.35 billion.

ServiceNow reported the following third-quarter highlights:

Subscription revenues of $3.299 billion in the third quarter, representing 21.5% year-over-year growth, 20.5% in constant currency

Total revenues of $3.407 billion in the third quarter, representing 22% year-over-year growth, 20.5% in constant currency

Current remaining performance obligations of $11.35 billion as of the third quarter 2025, representing 21% year-over-year growth, 20.5% in constant currency

Remaining performance obligations of $24.3 billion as of the third quarter 2025, representing 24% year-over-year growth, 23% in constant currency

ServiceNow’s board of directors authorized a five-for-one split of the company’s common stock

“This outstanding third quarter performance is the clearest demonstration yet that ServiceNow is the AI platform for business transformation,” said ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott.

Outlook: The company raised its fiscal 2025 subscription revenue, operating margin and free cash flow guidance. ServiceNow expects 250 basis points of free cash flow margin expansion year-over-year.

NOW Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, ServiceNow stock was up 3.73% at $945.70 in Wednesday's extended trading.

