Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) reported third-quarter 2025 revenues of $5.07 billion on Wednesday, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion.

The medical technology giant reported adjusted earnings of 75 cents, beating the consensus of 71 cents and the management guidance of 70-72 cents.

Sales increased 20.3% on a reported basis, compared to the company’s guidance range of 17%-19%, and 19.4% on an operational basis, 15.3% on an organic basis, compared to the company’s guidance range of 12%-14%.

The company’s cardiovascular segment generated sales of $3.34 billion, rising 22.4% (21.5% operationally and 19.4% organically).

Boston Scientific reported a 24% growth in cardiology products to $2.64 billion and 16.7% in peripheral interventions, with sales of $702 million.

MedSurg segment revenues increased to $1.72 billion, a 16.4% rise (15.6% operationally and 7.6% organically).

Urology led the way with a 28.1% increase in sales of $682 million. Neuromodulation sales increased 9.1% to $293 million, and Endoscopy sales increased 10.1% to $747 million.

Outlook: Boston Scientific forecasts net sales growth of approximately 20% in 2025 on a reported basis and around 15.5% on an organic basis, compared to prior guidance of 18%-19% and 12%-14%, respectively.

The company raised its adjusted earnings guidance from $2.95-$2.99 to $3.02-$3.04, compared to the consensus of $2.98.

The company sees fourth quarter adjusted earnings of 77 cents-79 cents versus consensus of 76 cents, with sales of $5.22 billion-$5.31 billion versus a consensus of $5.18 billion.

Price Action: BSX stock is up 3.35% at $103.25 at the last check on Wednesday.

