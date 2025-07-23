Boston Scientific Reports Higher Profit Margins In Q2, Lifts Guidance

Stronger‑than‑expected sales and raised full‑year guidance underscore Boston Scientific Corporation‘s BSX momentum—and hint at where its next product wins may come.

Boston Scientific on Wednesday reported second-quarter 2025 revenues of $5.06 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion.

“This was another excellent quarter — marked by exceptional top-line performance — that delivered margin expansion and prioritized investment for future growth,” said Mike Mahoney, chairman and CEO, Boston Scientific.

The medical technology giant reported adjusted earnings of 75 cents, beating the consensus of 72 cents and the management guidance of 71-73 cents.

Sales increased 22.8% on a reported basis, compared to the company's guidance range of 17.5%-19.5%, and 21.6% on an operational basis, 17.4% on an organic basis, compared to the company's guidance range of 13%-15%.

The company's cardiovascular segment generated sales of $3.35 billion, rising 26.8% (25.5% operationally and 23.2% organically).

Boston Scientific reported a 29.3% growth in cardiology products to $2.65 billion and 18.3% in peripheral interventions, with sales of $698 million.

MedSurg segment revenues increased to $1.72 billion, a 15.7% rise (14.7% operationally and 1% organically).

Urology led the way with a 28.9% increase in sales of $676 million. Neuromodulation sales increased 7.2% to $303 million, and Endoscopy sales increased 9.1% to $737 million.

Outlook: Boston Scientific forecasts net sales growth of approximately 18%-19% in 2025 on a reported basis and around 14%-15% on an organic basis, compared to prior guidance of 15%-17% and 12%-14%, respectively.

The company raised its adjusted earnings guidance from $2.87-$2.94 to $2.95-$2.99, compared to the consensus of $2.92.

Boston Scientific expects third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 70 cents to 72 cents versus the consensus of 70 cents.

The company estimates net sales growth for the third quarter of 2025, compared to the prior year period, to be approximately 17%-19% on a reported basis and 12%-14% on an organic basis.

Earlier in July, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved an expansion of the instructions for use labeling for Boston Scientific’s FARAPULSE Pulsed Field Ablation System.

The updated labeling now includes approval for the system in the treatment of drug-refractory, symptomatic persistent atrial fibrillation, an arrhythmia in which the heart beats abnormally for at least seven days.

BSX Price Action: Boston Scientific shares were up 2.78% at $106.03 on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

