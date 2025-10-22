SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD), a global leader in equipment for Printed Circuit Board (PCB) and IC substrate manufacturing, scored a major victory this week with two significant orders for AI server applications.

The announcement on Wednesday sent shares soaring as investors reacted to the company's expanded role in cutting-edge AI hardware production, signaling strong confidence in SCHMID's technology and growth potential.

The company will supply a full wet-process setup, including its V+ and H+ systems, for one client, while another project involves providing technically critical horizontal H+ machines.

One customer has also entrusted SCHMID Group with managing an entire production line, highlighting trust in its technology and services.

AI servers require high-bandwidth memory stacks and co-packaged optics, boosting the need for sophisticated IC-substrate and PCB solutions.

SCHMID's V+, H+, and C+ systems are built to deliver precision, scalability, and support for next-generation AI server designs, giving it a competitive edge.

Executive Commentary

Roland Rettenmeier, Chief Sales Officer of SCHMID Group, said, “These orders mark a pivotal milestone for SCHMID Group. They demonstrate that our technology is needed and trusted not only in IC-substrates, but also in full PCB production lines for AI-Server-Board, one of the fastest growing and most demanding markets worldwide.”

He noted that AI server boards have short lifecycles of 18-24 months, creating recurring demand for advanced PCB solutions.

Securing these projects positions SCHMID Group at the center of the rapidly expanding AI hardware market. Each new generation of AI server boards demands more layers, smaller features, and new materials, where SCHMID's equipment provides a clear advantage and strengthens long-term market relevance.

Industry Growth Forecasts

AI adoption is fueling unprecedented demand for high-performance electronics. IDC projects the semiconductor industry will hit $785.5 billion in 2025 and could surpass $1.1 trillion by 2029.

TrendForce forecasts global AI server shipments will rise 24.3% in 2025, powered by North American cloud providers and sovereign cloud initiatives in Europe and the Middle East.

Related exchange-traded funds include the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Price Action: SHMD shares were trading higher by 4.71% to $4.220 premarket at last check Wednesday.

