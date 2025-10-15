J.B. Hunt Stock Rallies After Q3 Earnings: Here's Why

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) released its third-quarter earnings report after Wednesday's closing bell.

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: J.B. Hunt stock rallied after the company beat third-quarter expectations on the top and bottom lines. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.76 per share, which beat the consensus estimate of $1.47.

Quarterly revenue came in at $3.05 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $3.02 billion.

Revenue performance was driven by a 1% and 4% decline in gross revenue per load in Intermodal (JBI) and Truckload (JBT), respectively, a decrease in load volume of 8% and 1% in Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), respectively, and 8% fewer stops in Final Mile Services (FMS).

“I’m proud of our people for their hard work to deliver this improved financial performance,” said Shelley Simpson, president and CEO.

“I remain confident in our long-term strategy focused on operational excellence with our customers, safety performance, and execution on the efforts to lower our cost to serve to deliver value for all of our stakeholders,” Simpson added.

JBHT Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, J.B. Hunt stock was up 11.02% at $154.50 in Wednesday's extended trading.

Photo: Shutterstock