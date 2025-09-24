Cintas Corporation CTAS posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter sales and expanding margins on Wednesday, prompting the uniform rental giant to lift its full-year revenue and earnings outlook despite profit coming in line with forecasts.

The firm reported first-quarter earnings per share of $1.20, in line with the analyst consensus estimate.

Quarterly sales of $2.718 billion (+8.7% year over year), beating the Street view of $2.698 billion. Revenue growth in the quarter was positively impacted by 0.9% due to acquisitions.

Also Read: Micron CEO Says ‘Trillions’ Will Be Invested In AI, With Significant Portions ‘Spent On Memory’ As We Are The ‘Only US-Based Manufacturer’

The company reported gross profit of $1.37 billion for the first quarter, up 9.1% from $1.25 billion a year ago. Gross margin was 50.3% for the quarter, expanding by 20 basis points from 50.1% in the prior-year period.

Operating income was $617.9 million in the first quarter, up 10.1% from $561.0 million a year ago. Operating margin was 22.7% for the quarter, up 30 bps from 22.4% last year.

During the first quarter and through September 23, 2025, Cintas purchased shares of Cintas common stock under our share buyback programs, for a total purchase price of $347.4 million.

The company exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $138.14 million.

“Our ability to generate robust cash flow has enabled us to pursue balanced capital allocation – investing in our future while returning capital to shareholders,” said CEO Todd M. Schneider.

Outlook

The firm raised its fiscal 2026 GAAP EPS guidance to $4.74–$4.86 from $4.71–$4.85, versus the $4.86 consensus.

It also lifted its fiscal 2026 sales outlook to $11.06 billion—$11.18 billion from $11.00 billion—$11.15 billion, compared with the $11.113 billion estimate.

Price Action: CTAS shares were trading lower by 0.07% to $200.47 at last check Wednesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo by refrina via Shutterstock