Micron CEO Says 'Trillions' Will Be Invested In AI, With Significant Portions 'Spent On Memory' As We Are The 'Only US-Based Manufacturer'

Semiconductor giant Micron Technology Inc. MU is well-positioned for the AI infrastructure boom, as CEO Sanjay Mehrotra says the ongoing wave of investment stands to significantly benefit the memory market.

‘Trillions’ Will Be Invested In AI

During the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call on Tuesday, Mehrotra said, “Over the coming years, we expect trillions of dollars to be invested in AI,” of which he expects “a significant portion” to be spent on memory.

He then emphasized Micron's unique position in the U.S. semiconductor landscape, saying, “As the only U.S.-based manufacturer of memory, Micron is uniquely positioned to benefit from the AI opportunity ahead.”

With AI servers, smartphones, and PCs driving higher DRAM content, and supply tightness continuing across the industry, Mehrotra reinforced the company's confidence going forward, saying, “Memory is very much at the heart of this AI revolution.”

Entering Fiscal 2026 With Strong Momentum

The company released its fourth quarter results on Tuesday, reporting $11.32 billion in revenue, up 46% year-over-year, and ahead of consensus estimates of $11.22 billion. It reported a profit of $3.03 per share, which again beat analyst estimates of $2.86.

During the call, Mehrotra said, “In fiscal 2025, we achieved all-time highs across our data center business and are entering fiscal 2026 with strong momentum and our most competitive portfolio to date.”

The stock was up 1.09% on Tuesday, closing at $166.41, and is up 2.26% after hours, following the company’s earnings announcement. According to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, Micron shares score high on Momentum and Quality, and do reasonably well on Growth and Value.

