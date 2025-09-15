Bullish Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Bullish BLSH will release earnings results for the second quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

Analysts expect the George Town, Cayman Islands-based company to report a quarterly loss at 5 cents per share. Bullish projects to report quarterly revenue of $55.74 million, compared to $21.23 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Bullish shares fell 4% to close at $51.84 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell initiated coverage on the stock with a Hold rating and a price target of $51 on Sept. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Bernstein analyst Gautam Chhugani initiated coverage on the stock with a Market Perform rating and a price target of $60 on Sept. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Citigroup analyst Peter Christiansen initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $66 on Sept. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brett Knoblauch initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $56 on Sept. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Rosenblatt analyst Chris Brendler initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $60 on Sept. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Considering buying BLSH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock