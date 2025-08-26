Box Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Shares Climb On 'Strong' AI Momentum

Box Inc BOX reported financial results for the second quarter after the market close on Tuesday. Here’s a rundown of the intelligent content management platform company’s report.

Q2 Revenue: $294 million, versus estimates of $290.78 million

Q2 Adjusted EPS: 33 cents, versus estimates of 31 cents

Total revenue was up 9% on a year-over-year basis. Billings were up 3% year-over-year to $264.9 million in the quarter. Box said it ended the period with remaining performance obligations of $1.5 billion, up 16% year-over-year.

The company generated $46 million in operating cash flow and $35.7 million in free cash flow during the second quarter. Box ended the quarter with approximately $657.83 million in total cash and cash equivalents.

“With Box’s Intelligent Content Management platform, enterprises can finally leverage AI agents to take full advantage of their unstructured data,” said Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box.

“In the second quarter, we continued to see strong momentum with Enterprise Advanced, which delivers intelligent workflow automation, advanced AI, powerful AI agents and secure content management in one plan.”

Outlook: Box expects third-quarter revenue to be in the range of $298 million to $299 million versus estimates of $297.47 million. The company sees this quarter’s adjusted earnings of 31 cents to 32 cents per share versus estimates of 32 cents per share.

Box raised its fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance from a range of $1.165 billion to $1.17 billion to a new range of $1.17 billion to $1.175 billion versus estimates of $1.172 billion. The company also raised its full-year adjusted earnings guidance from a range of $1.22 to $1.26 per share to a new range of $1.26 to $1.28 per share versus estimates of $1.34 per share.

“In this AI-first era, we are doubling down on our Intelligent Content Management platform and will continue to execute on our innovative product roadmap as we shape the future of work,” Levie said.

Box’s management team will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call set for 5 p.m. ET.

BOX Price Action: Box shares were up 3.43% in after-hours, trading at $32.23 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

