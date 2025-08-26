Investors are watching small caps heat up on an otherwise slow Tuesday morning, with the Russell 2000 climbing 1% and outpacing its larger peers, amid growing bets on a Fed rate cut next month.

The small-cap benchmark jumped to its highest since mid-December 2024 and is now on track for its strongest monthly outperformance versus the S&P 500 since July 2024. That's a clear sign investors are shifting into more economically sensitive names on hopes of looser monetary policy.

While the Russell 2000 made a clean move higher, the S&P 500 stayed flat near 6,450, the Nasdaq 100 inched up 0.2% to 23,481 and the Dow Jones hovered around 45,300.

Wall Street is largely in wait-and-see mode ahead of Wednesday’s NVIDIA Corp. NVDA quarterly result.

Oil prices gave back recent gains, dragging energy stocks down 0.8%. West Texas Intermediate crude fell more than 2% to $63 per barrel, snapping a four-day winning streak.

Bond yields moved slightly lower, with the 10-year Treasury yield dipping two basis points to 4.26%, showing little reaction after President Donald Trump fired Federal Reserve Gov. Lisa Cook, who said she would not voluntarily resign.

Gold prices rose 0.6% to $3,385 per ounce, hitting their highest level in two weeks. Traders appear to be buying the dip in the metal amid ongoing rate-cut chatter and geopolitical uncertainties.

In crypto, Bitcoin BTC/USD fell 0.3%, dropping below $110,000 and extending its losing streak to four days. Surprisingly, other crypto and altcoins showed strength with Ethereum ETH jumping 3.8% and Solana SOL/USD up 3.6%.

Tuesday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price 1-day % chg • Russell 2000 2,361.69 1.0% • Nasdaq 100 23,474.91 0.2% • S&P 500 6,446.93 0.1% • Dow Jones 45,318.91 0.1% Updated by 1:40 p.m. ET

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO flattened at $591.18.

flattened at $591.18. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA inched 0.1% up to $453.26.

inched 0.1% up to $453.26. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ edged 0.1% up to $570.82.

edged 0.1% up to $570.82. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM rose 0.9% to $234.49.

rose 0.9% to $234.49. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund XLV outperformed, up 0.6%; the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE lagged, down 0.7%.

Stocks On The Move Tuesday

Eli Lilly & Co. LLY rallied over 4% after its GLP-1 pill showed a 10.5% weight loss in type 2 diabetes patients.

rallied over 4% after its GLP-1 pill showed a 10.5% weight loss in type 2 diabetes patients. Heico Corp . HEI soared 8% after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly results.

. soared 8% after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly results. Keuring Dr. Pepper Inc. KDP fell another 5.5%, extending Monday's 11.5% drop, as investors balked at its $18.4 billion plan to acquire JDE Peet's and then split into two separate companies.

