MongoDB, Inc. MDB released its second-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

MDB is charging ahead with explosive momentum. See what is happening here.

The Details: MongoDB reported quarterly earnings of $1 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of 66 cents.

Quarterly revenue clocked in at $591.4 million, which beat the Street estimate of $552.45 million and is up from revenue of $478.1 million from the prior year’s quarter.

Read Next: Retail Investors’ Top Stocks With Q2 Earnings This Week: NVIDIA, Webull, IREN And More

For the second quarter, MongoDB reported:

Subscription revenue was $572.4 million, an increase of 23% year-over-year.

Services revenue was $19 million, an increase of 33% year-over-year.

Added 2,800 customers, with over 59,900 total customers as of July 31, 2025

“MongoDB delivered strong second quarter results across the board, highlighted by Atlas revenue growth accelerating to 29% and adding over 5,000 customers year-to-date, the highest ever in the first half of the year, said CEO Dev Ittycheria.

“We also delivered meaningful margin outperformance as we executed on our plan to drive profitable growth. Reflecting this strength, we are raising our guidance on the top and bottom line for the rest of the year,” added Ittycheria.

Outlook: MongoDB sees third-quarter adjusted EPS of between 76 cents and 79 cents, versus the 71 cent estimate, and revenue in a range of $587 million to $592 million, versus the $582.42 million estimate.

The company raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to between $3.64 and $3.73, versus the $3.10 analyst estimate. MongoDB raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to between $2.34 billion and $2.36 billion, versus the $2.29 billion estimate.

MDB Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, MongoDB stock was up 22.90% at $263.43 in Tuesday's extended trading.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock