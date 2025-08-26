EHang Q2 FY2025 Earnings Call Transcript

EHang Holdings Limited EH reported its second-quarter financial results before Tuesday’s opening bell.

Below are the transcripts from the Q2 earnings call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

OPERATOR

Good day ladies and gentlemen and thank you for standing by and welcome to the EHang second quarter 2025 earnings conference call. Please note that the Management’s prepared remarks and the subsequent Q and A session will primarily be conducted in Chinese and the corresponding simultaneous or consecutive interpretation can be accessed on the English line. As a reminder, all translations are for convenience purposes only. In case of any discrepancy, the management statement in the original language will prevail. To listen to the original remarks by the management, please join the Chinese line. Additionally, both the Chinese and the English lines are open for questions and today’s call is being recorded. Now I will turn the call over to Angie Ehang, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Ms. Angie Ehang, please proceed.

Senior Director of Investor Relations

Hello everyone. Thank you all for joining us on today’s conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results for the SECond quarter of 2025. The earnings release is available on the company’s Investor Relations website. Please note the conference call is being recorded and the audio replay will be posted on the company’s Investor Relations website. On the call today we have Mr. Hua Zhihu, our founder, chairman and chief executive officer, Mr. Zhao Wang, chief operating officer and Mr. Connor Yang, chief Financial Officer. Before we continue, please note that today’s discussion will contain forward looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. private Security Litigation Reform act of 1995. Forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. As such, the Company’s actual results may be materially different from the expectations expressed today. Further information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties is included in the Company’s public filings with SEC. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward looking statements except as required under applicable law. Also please note that all numbers presented are in RMB and are for the SECond quarter of 2025 unless stated otherwise. With that, let me now turn it over to our CEO, Mr. Hua Zhihu. Please go ahead. Mr. Hu.

Huazhi Hu

Hello everyone and thank you for joining us today. We are pleased to report on our strong performance this quarter. We successfully delivered 68 units of our EH2160 series, generating total revenues of 147 million RMB representing 44.2% year over year growth and a 4.6 times rebound from last quarter, clearly demonstrating the continuous market demand and our robust operational momentum. Our order book in this quarter also reflected strong momentum with new orders of over 150 units for the EH216 series, again demonstrating robust market interest and confidence in our products. These orders will be fulfilled in batches in the coming quarters. Today there are more than 40 dedicated operations sites across China of the EH216s, with coverage continuing to grow, highlighting our expanding commercial momentum. In the first half of 2025, the EH216s completed over 10,000 safe flights without a single incident, underscoring its proven safety and reliability. This exceptional safety record not only reinforces our reputation, but also establishes a solid foundation for scaling up commercial operations in the future. Two certified operators, Guangzhou EHangg General Aviation and Hefei Yihang Aviation, have already commenced a trial commercial operation of human carrying flights in Guangzhou and Hefei. They aim to officially open the service to the public within the year, offering more people the opportunity to experience pilotless EVTOL flights. 2025 marks a landmark year the beginning of commercial EVTOL operations in China. As the industry pioneer and first operator of pilotless human carrying evitos, we understand that building a commercial aviation operation goes beyond technology. It demands a robust safety framework, seasoned operational teams and comprehensive expertise. That’s our focus for this year. Setting standards, building operational models and cultivating talents. We’re confident that this foundational approach will drive the company’s long term sustainable growth. Turning to our Supply Chain As a leading participant in the low altitude economy of EVTOL ecosystem, EHAN has adopted a strategy of multi channel collaboration and diversified deployment. We continue deepening joint R and D with top tier upstream partners to consistently enhance the performance and reliability of our aircraft. For instance, with respect to our propulsion system, we deepen our partnership with Goshen Hitech in June, teaming up to develop a customized cylindrical battery solution. Leveraging their advanced 46 series cells. These batteries are known for their high energy density, robust power output and versatility. This new system is designed to improve the EH216 series with longer range, better power output and greater safety. Going forward, we plan to extend this partnership to more of our EVTOLL models, working with Goshen Hitech to build power solutions that are more reliable, efficient and eco friendly in the area of airframe systems. In July we entered a strategic partnership with Mint Group, a global leader in automotive, exterior and structural components. Mint serves over 70 major auto brands worldwide with a strong supply chain and exceptional R and D and manufacturing capabilities. Together we will co develop high safety airframe solutions for ehan’s EVTOL products. These include scalable production of lightweight cabin components and advanced human machine interface systems. Through these collaborations, we can streamline airframe production at a scale and build a more integrated, efficient supply chain for the low altitude Aviation Ecosystem on the product front, we continue ramping up our R and D and innovation efforts, enriching our product lineup and upgrading performance. Our VT35, a long range lift and cruise pilotless passenger Evito, is a key focus this year. Flight tests are progressing very well and we plan to debut the VT35 in September. While the EH216 is ideal for intracity operations, the VT35 is designed specifically for intercity travel. Both aircraft are essential elements in delivering a holistic air mobility ecosystem. We’re also accelerating the path to industrializing VT35s through deepened collaboration with local government. Recently, we expanded our collaboration with Hefei Municipal government, signing a strategic cooperation agreement to establish the VT35 Series product hub in Hefei. This hub will integrate R and D manufacturing, airworthiness certification, supply chain management, sales and operations and training. The Hefei government plans to support EHang with approximately 500 million RMB through aircraft orders, investments and industry ecosystem development, all aimed at building out a robust low output economic ecosystem. On the R and D front, we remain committed to collaborating with leading academic institutions to advance critical technologies in the low altitude economy. In July, we established the Tsinghua University EHON Joint Institute for Low Altitude Aviation Technology with Tsinghua University. This follows the February launch of Aerospace and Intelligence Manufacturing Committee of the Tsinghua University Guangzhou Alumni Association. By combining Tsinghua’s academic research capabilities with our practical expertise in developing and commercializing low altitude aircraft, the joint institution is designed to accelerate innovation, foster emerging talent and expedite industrial transformation of this emerging sector. As a pioneer in this industry, we not only focus on product and technology innovation, but also actively participate in shaping regulatory and safety standards. We have contributed to CAAC VITO air work standards, led the drafting of the Vertiport technical requirements and helped to promote low altitude data security guidelines. Our deep involvement spans multiple key areas including airworthiness certification for civil unmanned aerial vehicles and propulsion systems, vertipore technology requirement, operational safety regulations, training systems and operational service standards. These efforts not only underscore our leadership in technology and application, but also reinforce our deep commitment to building a safe, standardized and sustainable commercial development of the low altitude economy industry. In the second half of this year, we have refined our strategy. Instead of accelerating order deliveries, we are placing top priority on providing support services to our existing customers, ensuring that the Evito aircraft they have purchased can enter safe, orderly and regular commercial operations. It’s not that we lack orders for our production capability, in fact, we have both. In aviation, hestan can undermine safety and sustainability we believe in discipline and long term value creation rather than chasing short term gains. Our goal is to establish a proven scalable business model, one that defines new chapters for pilotless EVTOL and sets the foundation for enduring success. We firmly believe that safety, regulatory compliance and innovation are the cornerstones of leadership in this rapidly developing market. We will continue to advance steadily and lead industry toward scalable, sustainable commercialization. I will now hand it over to our COO Jiao Wang for operational Updates. Thank you, Mr. Hu. We were able to quickly turn the backlog of a customer demanding Q1 into actual deliveries in Q2. While Q1 presented headwinds, our performance rebounded strongly in Q2 both in terms of our orders fulfilled and revenue, bringing us back on a healthy growth trajectory. We’re also seeing our customer base continue to expand. This quarter we delivered aircraft to 13 enterprise clients across China from Guizhou, Jilin, Jiangxi, Hainan, Gansu and Yunnan and more areas, as well as to an international client in Japan. This growing global confidence in our pilotless EVTOL solutions continues to broaden our market presence and strengthen our operational footprint. In the second quarter, new orders also picked up significantly. We received new orders from more than 150 units of the EH216 series, including from Anshun City, Guizhou Tourism Group, Jilin, Zichangchun, Jingye High Tech Zone, Nanchang City and Jiangxi Air Gampo Low Altitude Economy Company and the Fuma Group in Lingao, Hainan. These orders will be fulfilled in a planned and phased deliveries. These strong demand highlights the rapid expansion of China’s low altitude economy and demonstrates EHang’s growing competitive edge. At the same time, we are supporting our regional clients to prepare EVTOL operations that are tailored to their local environments. Whether it’s in Sinek areas, urban centers, islands, high altitude or cold weather regions, we are helping design deployment plans that reflect each location’s unique climate and terrain. Our goal is to enable diverse use cases such as low altitude sightseeing, urban air transport and emergency response across a wide range of real world scenarios. In the first half of 2025, we completed over 10,000 flights across multiple scenarios in different regional settings, further validating our operational readiness. With the development of China’s economy, EV2 applications are becoming increasingly diversified. In particular, the demand for emergency management use cases and smart city management such as firefighting, rescue, logistics and surveying is growing gradually. Local emergency authorities across China at all levels have begun conducting tests and drill using low altitude aircraft. To address this emerging low altitude emergency rescue market, we are accelerating product upgrades and commercialization of emergency rescue aircraft. On June 27, we showcased a new model of EH216 series for high rise firefighting in Beijing’s Fengshan District, which received strong recognition from government and fire authorities. Further aircraft refinement and flight testings are currently underway. On the operational front, following the issuance of ROC in late March, the operators in Guangzhou and Hefei EHangg General Aviation and Hefei Hei Aviation have adopted a safety first steady expansion approach, gradually transitioning from trial commercial operation of human carrying flights to a safe, stable and regular commercial operations. To date, both operators have completed over 700 pilot lists flights without any incidents or regulatory violations. In addition, we are continuously enhancing our commercial service capabilities. We’ve begun internal testing of our ticketing system, optimizing the bordering process to improve passenger experience, and are exploring ways to improve efficiency, particularly through dual vertiport operations and running an operator training program for EH216s conducted under CAC authorized trial program for large Civil Unmanned aerial vehicles in Q3. Our two operators will continue increasing flights to collect valuable operational data. Meanwhile, we will remain in close dialogue with the NDRC’s Low Altitude Bureau and related regulators. Our goal is to officially launch commercial evito services to the public within this year. Going forward, both operators will add more vertiports to build up capabilities for cross regional and managed operations. Meanwhile, route operations from point A to point B are also progressing steadily with both ferry flights and blasted test flights already underway. Simultaneously, we are supporting more of our customers with their operator certificate applications, helping with route design, vert port planning and personal training to build a robust customer service system. Our team has completed the operator training needs assessment and the training training outline has been approved by the regulator. Course development is now fully underway. Once the teaching materials are finalized and submitted for review, operator training and assessment will officially begin. This operator qualification will help address the shortage of skilled personnel and enable more applicants to meet their OC personnel requirements. As Mr. Hu just mentioned, the key focus for our business this year is the launch of commercial commercial operations. Following a prudent assessment, We’ve adjusted our 2025 full year revenue guidance to approximately 500 million RMB, up from 446.2 million RMB in 2024, reflecting modest growth. This adjustment isn’t due to weak demand. It reflects our unwavering commitment to safety and strict alignment with civil aviation protocols. We are investing in necessary time and effort to needed to optimize our commercial operation processes and manage risks effectively, ensuring that our demonstration flights are high quality and scalable. For customers who have already purchased our aircraft. We are dedicating significant resources to offer comprehensive operation solutions tailored to their diverse operating conditions, ensuring safe deployment and gradual transition into regular commercial operations. This phased guidance adjustment isn’t a step back. It’s designed to enable more efficient, sustainable commercial expansion down the line by building a solid foundation now, we’ve positioned the company for medium to long term growth and preparing to elevate both product sales and revenues to new heights. Meanwhile, we are accelerating our market expansion by partnering with top tier ecosystem allies. In May, we extended our strategic collaboration with China Communications Information and Technology Group to include cccc FHDI Engineering Co. Forming a powerful multi party alliance. We will joint launch demonstration projects in low altitude tourism, urban air mobility, emergency response aimed at building a three dimensional infrastructure network to support scalable demonstration models. Our partnership also extends into international markets. By delivering CCCC FHDI’s exceptional expertise in infrastructure development within complex environments such as coastlines, rivers and islands. We are co developing integrated land water air mobility solutions. These solutions are designed to be deployed across Southeast Asia and South Asia. In May and June, we formed strategic partnerships with with China Mobile and China Unicom to jointly advance R and D data platform services, UAV communication technologies and related application expansion in the low altitude economy by combining resources and leveraging complementary strengths. A new UAV management service platform has been deployed which will significantly enhance safety for low altitude flights by leveraging real time data from telecom operator base stations. This quarter we have made significant progress in logistics applications partnering with one Yi Tianxia Zhuhai Aviation Company our VT20 series logistics Evito completed the first long range intercity cargo flight in the greater bay area covering 83 km between Zhuhai and Guangzhou in about 55 minutes. The route reduced transport time by up to an hour compared to road transportation, demonstrating a significant improvement in logistic efficiency. The VT20 series has now operated safely for over a year in the Oneshun Archipelago, gradually establishing a comprehensive land to island and inter island drone logistics network across the region. On the manufacturing front, while expanding the Yunfu production base, EHang is also planning new facilities in Fangshan, Hefei and Weihai to serve different regional functions including assembly and production of passenger logistics and emergency response aircraft to cover different regions across China. This layout will enable localized production and delivery based on the product type and customer location. Internationally, we continue to extend our global presence. In the second quarter, the EH2016As completed demo flights in Mexico, Indonesia and the Dominican Republic. These bring our global EVTOL flight footprints to 20 countries. At this year’s Paris Air show, our flagship EH216s captured global attention not only from aviation professionals, but also from ICAO Council members. During the show, EHAN signed strategic movie use with the two ANRA Technologies and Fade A, Argentina’s national aerospace manufacturer. We will jointly advance digital aerospace infrastructure development and localize the certification across Europe and Latin America. In Q2, we completed test flights for the EU’s U Save project at our European UAM center and renewed our flight flight permit for our Spain UAM Operations center, ensuring continued progress of trial operations in Europe. In Latin America, we joined the region’s largest aerospace exhibition in Mexico where we also showcased successful demo flights. We also held a tri party meeting with the CAAC and the Mexican Civil Aviation Authority to advance validation of type certification for the EH21. Meanwhile, we are pursuing type certification in Brazil and a special flight permit in Chile. In the Middle east, the EH216S has received a human carrying flight approval in Qatar and we are now preparing routes and aircraft deployment. We also signed a strategic partnership agreement with Turck Telecom and are planning the first demo flight in Turkey. In Southeast Asia, we made significant progress progress with the Thai regulators to advancing commercial operations. We plan to run trial flights in Bangkok and Pattaya area under a regulatory sandbox program while preparing for future trial commercial operations in the designated air space. Looking ahead, we’ll continue to advance commercialization with safety as our top priority, supported by our increasingly competitive products, strong industry collaboration and expanding global footprint. We’re confident in ehan’s potential for sustained long term growth. Now I’ll turn it over to our CFO Connor to walk us through the financial results. Hello everyone. Before I go into the details, please note that all numbers presented are in RMB unless otherwise stated. A detailed analysis is available in our earnings press release on the RI site. Now I will present some key financial data. Total revenues were 147.42 million RMB in Q2 2025, an increase of 44% compared with Q2 last year and a significant sequential increase of 4.6 times compared with Q1 2025. These year over year and sequential increases are primarily driven by increased sales volume of EH216 series products. As our COO mentioned earlier, OC issuance and has significantly boosted customers interest in our products which resulted in more active order conversion in the second quarter. Gross profit was 92.07 million RMB in Q2 showing both year over year and sequential growth driven by increased revenues in the quarter. The gross margin in Q2 was 62.6% remaining stable compared with 62.4% in both Q2 2024 and Q1 2025. This indicates that our products maintain sustained market competitiveness and stable pricing power. Turning to expenses, total operating expenses in Q2 were 173 million RMB representing increases on both a year over year and quarter over quarter basis. This was primarily due to our continued business expansion and increased R and D investment which translated into higher staff compensation. The adjusted operating expenses for the second quarter which excluded share based compensation expenses were 96.85 million RMB representing a year over year increase of 37.2% and a quarter over quarter increase of 52.3%. This increase was mainly due to the Company’s accelerated pace of commercial expansion with the corresponding workforce force growth resulting in an overall increase in staff compensation. Additionally, our continued investment in new aircraft models and technologies also contributed to higher R and D expenses. Adjusted net income was 9.4 million RMB that is excluding share based compensation expenses and the one off non operating provisions made for the settlement fee of legal proceedings related to the US securities class action filed in 2023 making a remarkable 719.9% increase from 1.2 million RMB in the second quarter of 2024 and a return around from the adjusted net loss of 31.1 million RMB in the first quarter of 2025. Since Q2, the company raised over US$23 million through at the market offering. The proceed RMBS will mainly be used for the Company’s research and development of next generation technologies and products team and production expansion, establishment of new headquarters, commercial operations, working capital and general corporate purposes. The Company continues to have strong capital reserves. As of June 30, 2025, our cash and cash equivalents restricted to short term deposits and short term investments totaled 1.15 billion RMB. This solid financial foundation gives us the flexibility to support future R and D investments, expand production and grow our commercial operations. Given our strategic focus for the second half of the year is on operational execution and supporting customers in achieving safe regular operations, we have made a prudent decision to moderate the pace of order deliveries. As a result, we have adjusted our full year 2025 revenue guidance to a promisingly 500 million RMB. By focusing on strengthening our commercial operations foundation, we are strategically transitioning our revenue model to a dual engine approach combining EVIDO manufacturing and operational services. With the steadily expanding and a more diverse product portfolio, we expect our revenue mix to become Increasingly balanced, supporting Ehang’s long term sustainable growth and delivering enduring value for our shareholders. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Please hold for a moment. We will begin the Q and A session shortly. Thank you. If you’d like to ask a question, please press Star and the number one on your telephone keypad. Our first question comes from the line of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Morgan Stanley Equity Analyst

Thank you management for taking my question. This is Ting from Morgan Stanley. I got two questions. One is on the material cut to the revenue guidance for next year. So I would like to know more about the reasons behind this. Why? Because the management has talked a little bit about that. I wonder why do we choose at this time point to adjust our growth strategy? Is it because of the external factors or is it because of the market or any challenges that we’re facing on the operational level? Why the company taking this prudent approach when it comes to deliveries? As you revised down the revenue guidance as well as the delivery pace, I was wondering whether we have a lot more visibility into the deliveries in the second half of the year because we have delivered significantly a lot more in the first half as the current data suggest. So we’d like to know more about that. Thank you.

Unknown

Jinya Hobania from EHang will answer your question. This is Wong Joe. I will take your question. You’re right. In the second half of the year we have made a strategic adjustment to our overall company strategy. That’s because we have obtained the oc. That’s when we started to focus more on the operations. So the focus is to shift on providing more support services to existing clients to help them establish regular operations for the products they have already purchased safely and systematically. And I would like to emphasize that the adjustment is not due to insufficient market demand, but rather because we want to maintain safety as our core principle and adopt a more prudent development strategy. We are not blindly pursuing rapid short term expansion but instead focusing on safe and sustainable commercial operations. Therefore, we have cautiously lowered our full year revenue guidance based on our current order. So that’s that. And based on the current order backlog at hand, we are and the company is confident in achieving the full year revenue target of 500 million RMB. You. And the second question is on OC because two EH216s operators have obtained the operating certificates from the CAAC in Q1. So I was wondering if management could share more color or give us an update on the progress as well as the. You know, the process in terms of the OC application on the client side. So could Management, give us an update on that. Thank you. Me, I will answer this question. So after the two operators obtained the certificates, they are now adopting a phased operational approach and are currently in the second phase of passenger trial operations, continuously optimizing the processes and services. They are exploring the dual helipad operation model. So this is to increase the commercial value. I would like to emphasize that the existing customers saw that our operators have obtained the ocs. So they are very. They have shown significant interest in this also. We are now widely recognized by the market, so there’s a lot of attention on us. So I would say that the OC installs a very strong confidence in the current customers as well as the potential customers. Right now our clients have two options in front of them. One of them is that they can put together a dedicated team, put together all the information required for the OC application process. And during this process we would provide full clinical support in their OC application. And the other model for the client is to go through the hosting for agent approach where we would apply the OC on their behalf. Both models are progressing fairly well at the moment. Thank you. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Fion Lin from Bank of America. The line is open.

Bank of America Equity Analyst

This is Fiona from Bank of America Securities. I got two questions. One is on the order backlog. So what is the breakdown for the orders that currently at hand? I mean, how many of them is from domestic customers and how many of them are from overseas customers and whether that provides any visibility in terms of the conversion rate for the orders from the year after and the year after next. Thank you.

Conor

This is Connor. I’ll take your question in Q2. We obtained 150 new orders. I want to emphasize that these are not frameworks, framework agreements. These are purchase agreements that we have signed with these customers and these orders. So the clients will, you know, purchase these, purchase these devices. So we’ll place the order with us in batches and that will convert into actual sales and revenue. To give you a rough breakdown, 90% of the sales are with the domestic clients and 10% of them are with overseas customers. Thank you. There is a trend that we have spotted that there is a significant more demand for our pilotless vehicles from the overseas market. There are several orders of significant volume that are in negotiation. We will disclose them whenever we finalize the purchase agreement. However, we want to emphasize that there’s a lot more demand for our pilotless vehicles from the overseas market. So that’s the trend we have spotted. Thank you.

Bank of America Equity Analyst

My second question is on the VT20 model because we have saw that we debuted model in the Zhuhai exhibition in July and we are aware that this model has been under flight testing for roughly a year. We also noticed that, you know, particularly the test flights have been conducted in the greater Bay Area. Do we have any plans for air worthiness certification and commercialization of this model? Thank you.

Wong Kao

So this is Wong Kao. The VT20 series logistic aircraft currently operating regularly in Zhuhai are small UAVs that do not require airworthiness certification. The large logistic aircraft models that are still being refined do require airworthiness certification. But given the experience that we have in the application of airworthy certification application, I think the progress will be much faster than the previous four models. Thank you. We in the progress of developing any new models or rolling out any new model, we always place our top priority on safety and we aim to achieve sustainable long term commercial operations for all of these models that we have rolled out. So our approach is to start with these smaller sized logistic models and gradually transfer or transition or shift to those large logistic models. And we do have commercial plans for these large commercial pilotless vehicles in the future. Thank you.

Bank of America Equity Analyst

Yeah, that concludes my questions. Thank you management for answering my questions. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Alan Lau from Jeffries.

Jefferies Equity Analyst

This is Alan from Jefferies. Notice that we’ve made a strategic adjustment in terms of the revenue guidance. I’m wondering will we notice notable or material increase in the revenue growth for next year. So that’s your first question. Essential. This is Connor. We have mentioned that we are going to place a lot of our focus on safety and we’re going to put more efforts into preparing some of these projects and build them into demonstrating projects across nationwide. So that’s the strategic adjustment that based on that we have made a strategic adjustment of slowing down the deliveries for the second half of the year. But however, we are confident that we are going to have a significant faster growth for next year. I think with about half a year time that would be sufficient for us to make the adjustment. Next question is on orders from the overseas market. Recently your competitors have signed many overseas markets. We also noticed that Ehan had assigned a order with a Japanese client. So I was wondering could the management share the company’s overseas business progress such as any progress sales breakthroughs in Thailand or Japan on the order volume level? What would that be? Can management give an update on that? Thank you.

Conor

This is Connor. We didn’t notice the stronger demand from the overseas market and our goal is to obtain commercial operations within six months. Our collaboration with the Thailand regulators have been progressing fairly well in terms of moving into commercial operation. So right now our approach is to deepen the sandbox testing model. So in the first phase, first phase, we’ll conduct many, many test flights along the Pattaya and Bangkok area. So our hope is to achieve commercial operations after obtaining the certificates from the Thailand regulators. So once that have been proven successful, we can replicate and bring this model expand our commercial operations into many other islands, Tourism islands in Thailand, for example Samui Island. So I believe this would serve as a role model for many potential markets in Southeast Asia. So one thing to note is that this sandbox based test is from point A to point B. So once we obtain the certificate for this commercial operation, this would also provide a lot of more experience in terms of helping to secure commercial operations in China. Thank you. Another similar project or test flights we are advancing is the sandbox test area in UAE Abu Dhabi. So we are partnering with the local partners so we are conducting test flight to obtain the certificate from the local regulators. So again, like I said, this is a point A to point B route testified. Thank you management for your answers. That’s pretty clear. Thanks. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Ronganzhou from City. The line is open.

Citi Equity Analyst

This is Rongyang Joe from CITIC. I was wondering in the previous strategic model our production is actually based on our sales. I was wondering if we, you know, after making the adjustment on the revenue reduction, I was wondering if we would still pursue the production based expansion plan with an annual production capacity of 1000 units and with that will that feed into any changes in terms of 2025 CapEx? Thank.

Conor

Jim. This is Connor. We would continue pursue our production base expansion in Yunfu City. So the annual production capacity according to plan is 1,000 units per year. That would guarantee our future deliveries. And in terms of the production expansion, I think that will reflect some changes based on the estimates of deliveries but it will continue to expand for two reasons. One is to prepare for the long term demand of different customers. Second, this expansion is to prepare for deliveries of diverse models including including the VT30 model as well as many fire, rescue or firefighting models. And in terms of the 2025 capex that would remain consistent with our disclosure that is at US$40 million remains unchanged in terms of the 2025 capital expenditure guidance. All right, thank. You. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Laura Lee from Deutsche bank the line’s open.

Deutsche Bank Equity Analyst

Hey, thank you for taking my question. So I’d like to ask how should we think about your business model as a EVTOL service provider as you mentioned earlier. So basically what’s your role and how the revenue generation will be like and also will the be it a long term strategy or mostly just for the initial stage of operations?

Conor

I think that our is a in time adjustment to the development phase of the UAV sector. Previously in a couple of years we put most of our efforts in pursuing EHang making sure that we can produce aircraft that can fly and that can be sold. And the strategic target for this year is to make sure that we will pursue commercial operations for these existing cut lines. So how Shoba among I think it’s very hard to start any new business or a new initiative. I think our success in obtaining the airworthiness for our very first UAV model has proven the success and at this moment our goal is to pursue sustainable long term commercial operation for this model. We admit there is going to be a lot of challenges and obstacles along the way. However, we are confident in overcoming them. Every time we made a breakthrough in terms of the challenges that we made, it instills a sense of confidence into the market. So going forward our business model will be positioned as a EVITO producer plus a operation service provider. We will be providing supporting services for all of our clients ensuring that they can fly their EVITO safely. All of our efforts, for example in conducting the test, trainings and etc. Are positioned to address all the challenges encountered by our clients and we are confident that in advancing the industry along with others together. So with all these hurdles cleared, we are able and going to deliver more UAVs to our clients going forward. Thank you.

Deutsche Bank Equity Analyst

Okay, thank you for the color. So my second question is actually about the VT35. I think you mentioned the support from the state government of like 500 million. So any breakdown this number? I mean is this mainly the EBITDA orders or like mainly the infrastructure build out or some shared cost or R and D?

Unknown

This is Rongzhou yes on the VT35 to give an overview. This is a new model rolled out by and we have submitted the model the type certification we have some. We have actually informed the CAC about this model in February. Now we are advancing the air Worthiness application process and today we made the announcement of signing the strategic the strategic partnership with the Hefei government and we are going to bring these new models to into Hefei and make it our base for this new model, these 500 million support from the Hefei government comes in the formats of orders investment as well as the supply chain. Support from Hefei government will definitely push the development of the VT35 model. Thank you. Okay, appreciate it. Thank you.

Deutsche Bank Equity Analyst

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Yu Chen from Guangfa Securities. The lines open.

Equity Analyst

I got two questions. The first question is whether management could give us a breakdown in terms of the six to eight units sold in Q2, how many of them are from domestic customers and how many of them are from Japanese customers. And as well as the breakdown for the 150 new orders that we’ve signed, what’s the breakdown between overseas and domestic markets? And the second question is on the solid state battery initiative, are there any updates on that?

Conor

This is Connor. In terms of the 6080 units that’s delivered in Q2, they are the EH216 series. And to give you a breakdown, 67 of them are EH216F models and one of them is EH216L model, the logistic version. They are delivered to 13 customers. 12 of them are from domestic customers and one from Japan. And in terms of the 100 and 50 units for these are firm orders with the signed purchase agreements. And to give you a breakdown, 90% of them are from domestic customers and 10% of them are from overseas markets.

Zhao Wang

This is Wang Zhao. I’ll take your second question. On the solid state battery initiative. So the currently the company is adopting a 2 multi battery R and D strategy. That means we are pursuing multi channel cooperation plus multidirectional deployment. We’re exploring the optimization opportunities for power systems. At the moment we have established partnerships with battery manufacturers including CATL, Goshen, Hi Tech and Shinji Energy to explore the different battery solution development directions. Thank you.

Zhao Wang

So to elaborate on the question, just to make a quick add. So there are several directions that we’re exploring with the battery rnd. Firstly we are working to resolve the challenges of battery fast charging and discharging and lifespan issues to increase the daily flight operations. And then the second direction is to develop universal cyclical batteries to reduce the adaptation costs. And the third one is to research, do research on the semi solid state batteries. And the last direction we are working on the battery R and D is the solid state battery development which has achieved a significant result. So EHAN is the world’s first to install solid state batteries on EVITO aircraft and conduct actual flights as we have demonstrated in last two years last year. So we have successfully increased the flight duration from 48 minutes and last year we have successfully brought it to 66 minutes now. So currently our firefighting and logistic aircraft can exceed one hour of flight time. And one thing to note is that we are actively applying for the airworthiness for the solid state of battery on the EVITO model. We are estimating to be application reviewed and successfully granted by the end of the year. Thank you, thank you.

OPERATOR

Seeing no more questions in the queue. Let me turn the call back to Ms. Ann for closing remarks.

Thank you.

Investor Relations

Thank you all again. This concludes the call. You may now disconnect.

This transcript is to be used for informational purposes only. Though Benzinga believes the content to be substantially and directionally correct, Benzinga cannot and does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the content herein. Audio quality, accents, and technical issues could impact the exactness and we advise you to refer to source audio files before making any decisions based upon the above.

Photo: Courtesy of Ehang Holdings Ltd.