August 12, 2025 4:49 PM 2 min read

Luminar Stock Plunges After Q2 Earnings: Here's Why

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Luminar Technologies, Inc. LAZR released its second-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter. 

The Details: Luminar Technologies reported quarterly adjusted losses of $1.49 per share, which missed the Street estimate for losses of $1.18.

Quarterly revenue came in at $15.63 million, which missed the $17.27 million consensus estimate.

Read Next: Retail Crowd’s Top Stocks With Earnings This Week: Archer, Rigetti, Oklo And More

For the second quarter, Luminar reported:

  • Revenue: Second quarter revenue was $15.6 million, down 5% compared to second quarter 2024, and 17% compared to the first quarter of 2025, consistent with guidance for revenue to be lower QoQ.
  • Gross Loss: Second quarter Gross Loss was $10.8 million on a non-GAAP basis.
  • Net Loss: Second quarter Non-GAAP Net Loss was $73.1 million, or $1.49 per share.
  • Operating Expenses: Second quarter OpEx was $47 million on a non-GAAP basis.
  • Cash & Marketable Securities: Ended second quarter 2025 with $107.6 million in Cash & Marketable Securities. 

“We took decisive steps this quarter to deliver on our customer commitments, advance Halo as the foundation of our future, and sharpen our focus on near-term revenue and profit opportunities beyond automotive in commercial markets,” said Paul Ricci, CEO of Luminar.

“We’re also streamlining our business, exiting non-core areas, and focusing intensely on key operational milestones. We believe these actions set the stage for a stronger, leaner Luminar better positioned to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value,” Ricci added.

Outlook: Luminar lowered its full-year sales guidance from $82.93 million to $90.47 million to a new range of $67 million to $74 million, versus the $86.32 million analyst estimate.

LAZR Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Luminar stock was down 19.92% at $2.41 in Tuesday's extended trading. 

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Photo: Shutterstock

LAZR Logo
LAZRLuminar Technologies Inc
$2.42-10.1%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
3.46
Growth
13.67
Quality
N/A
Value
31.29
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved