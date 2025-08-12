Luminar Technologies, Inc. LAZR released its second-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Luminar Technologies reported quarterly adjusted losses of $1.49 per share, which missed the Street estimate for losses of $1.18.

Quarterly revenue came in at $15.63 million, which missed the $17.27 million consensus estimate.

For the second quarter, Luminar reported:

Revenue: Second quarter revenue was $15.6 million, down 5% compared to second quarter 2024, and 17% compared to the first quarter of 2025, consistent with guidance for revenue to be lower QoQ.

Second quarter OpEx was $47 million on a non-GAAP basis. Cash & Marketable Securities: Ended second quarter 2025 with $107.6 million in Cash & Marketable Securities.

“We took decisive steps this quarter to deliver on our customer commitments, advance Halo as the foundation of our future, and sharpen our focus on near-term revenue and profit opportunities beyond automotive in commercial markets,” said Paul Ricci, CEO of Luminar.

“We’re also streamlining our business, exiting non-core areas, and focusing intensely on key operational milestones. We believe these actions set the stage for a stronger, leaner Luminar better positioned to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value,” Ricci added.

Outlook: Luminar lowered its full-year sales guidance from $82.93 million to $90.47 million to a new range of $67 million to $74 million, versus the $86.32 million analyst estimate.

LAZR Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Luminar stock was down 19.92% at $2.41 in Tuesday's extended trading.

