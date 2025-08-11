Oklo Inc OKLO reported second-quarter financial results after the market close on Monday. Here’s a look at the key details from the report.

Q2 Earnings: Nuclear startup Oklo reported a second-quarter loss of 18 cents per share, missing estimates for a loss of 12 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Oklo reported operating losses of $28 million in the second quarter, primarily driven by payroll, stock-based compensation and general business expenses. The company ended the quarter with $226.8 million of cash and cash equivalents and $456.2 million of marketable securities.

Oklo said it’s targeting submission of Phase 1 of its combined license application for its Aurora powerhouse early in the fourth quarter. Pre-construction activities are expected to begin in the third quarter. The company is targeting commercial operations for its first nuclear powerhouse in late 2027 or early 2028.

Oklo announced a strategic collaboration with Lightbridge Corp LTBR to explore a potential co-location of a Lightbridge fuel fabrication facility inside of Oklo’s planned advanced fuel manufacturing infrastructure. The site would also serve as a joint research and development hub for advanced fuel development.

“We’re building the infrastructure to help fuel new nuclear development and deployment,” said Jacob DeWitte, co-founder and CEO of Oklo.

“This collaboration supports our efforts to bolster near- and mid-term advanced reactor fuel supplies with legacy materials such as down-blended uranium and repurposed plutonium. It directly aligns with strong federal direction supporting domestic fuel independence.”

Oklo’s management team will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET.

OKLO Price Action: Oklo shares were down 0.097% in Monday's after-hours session at $71.79 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

