What's Going On With Dine Brands Stock Today?

Dine Brands Global, Inc. DIN shares are trading lower on Wednesday after the company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.17, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $1.44.

Quarterly sales of $230.784 million outpaced the Street view of $223.458 million. Total revenues increased from $206.3 million in the year-ago period.

Applebee’s year-over-year domestic comparable same-restaurant sales increased 4.9% for the second quarter of 2025.

IHOP’s year-over-year domestic comparable same-restaurant sales declined 2.3% for the second quarter of 2025.

The increase was primarily due to an increase in company restaurant sales, attributable mainly to the acquisition of Applebee’s and IHOP restaurants before the second quarter of 2025, offset by decreases in franchise revenues and rental income.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2025 was $56.2 million compared to $67.0 million in the year-ago period.

Gross profit in the quarter under review totaled $92.229 million, lower than $99.271 million in the year-ago period.

The company exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $194.20 million.

Development activity by Applebee's and IHOP franchisees for the second quarter of 2025 resulted in seven new restaurant openings and 46 restaurant closures.

Outlook: Dine Brands projects Applebee’s FY25 domestic comparable same-restaurant sales to grow in the range of 1%-3% (Prior view: down 2% to 1%) year over year. IHOP expects sales growth in the range of 1% to 1% (Prior view: down 1% to 2%).

Price Action: DIN shares are trading lower by 7.79% to $20.08 at last check on Wednesday.

