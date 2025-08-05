Why Is Shift4 Payments Stock Falling Tuesday?

- Shift4 stock fell 17% after Q2 revenue and EPS missed estimates despite record payment volume and 29% growth in net revenue.
- Company raised full-year outlook; Global Blue deal expected to add $330M in revenue and expand reach to luxury retail and new markets.
Shift4 Payments FOUR stock plunged Tuesday after it reported fiscal second-quarter 2025 results.
The company reported quarterly gross revenue growth of 17% year-on-year (Y/Y) to $966.20 million, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $982.95 million.
The payment processing company’s adjusted EPS of $1.10 missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.26.
Payments-based revenue improved from $755.8 million a year ago to $868.5 million. Subscription revenue was $97.7 million, up from $71.2 million a year ago.
Gross revenue minus network fees improved to $413.4 million versus $320.6 million a year ago, up 29% Y/Y.
End-to-end payment volume climbed 25% Y/Y to $50.1 billion. Adjusted EBITDA improved 26% Y/Y to $205.1 million. The margin declined 100 bps to 50%.
Shift4 CEO Taylor Lauber said the company delivered strong second-quarter results, achieving record payment volume, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA. He credited the growth to stable payment spreads, a more diversified business mix, and strong performance across key verticals like hotels, restaurants, and entertainment.
Lauber highlighted the successful close of the Global Blue acquisition, which added a new vertical, luxury retail, and expanded Shift4’s reach to six continents. He expects Global Blue to contribute $330 million in revenue and $125 million in adjusted EBITDA for the rest of 2025, significantly boosting the company’s cross-sell opportunity.
He also announced a leadership change. CFO Nancy Disman will retire at year-end and rejoin the board, while Chris Cruz, a longtime board member and investor, will step in as the new CFO. Lauber reaffirmed Shift4’s progress toward its medium-term targets, including a $1 billion free cash flow run rate.
Outlook
Shift4 expects fiscal 2025 gross revenue minus network fees outlook of $1.965 billion-$2.035 billion (prior $1.35 billion–$1.36 billion).
The company expects fiscal end-to-end payment volume of $200 billion-$220 billion (prior $164 billion–$166 billion).
It projects a fiscal adjusted EBITDA of $965 million-$990 million (prior $677 million–$688 million).
Shift4 expects third-quarter gross revenue minus network fees of ~$590 million and adjusted EBITDA of ~$290 million.
Price Action: FOUR stock is trading lower by 17.7% to $84.12 at last check Tuesday.
