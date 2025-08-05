August 5, 2025 1:40 PM 2 min read

Why Is Shift4 Payments Stock Falling Tuesday?

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Shift4 Payments FOUR stock plunged Tuesday after it reported fiscal second-quarter 2025 results.

The company reported quarterly gross revenue growth of 17% year-on-year (Y/Y) to $966.20 million, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $982.95 million. 

The payment processing company’s adjusted EPS of $1.10 missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.26. 

Also Read: Consumer Finance Watchdog Cracks Down on Credit Card Sneaky Fees and False Promises

Payments-based revenue improved from $755.8 million a year ago to $868.5 million. Subscription revenue was $97.7 million, up from $71.2 million a year ago.

Gross revenue minus network fees improved to $413.4 million versus $320.6 million a year ago, up 29% Y/Y.

End-to-end payment volume climbed 25% Y/Y to $50.1 billion. Adjusted EBITDA improved 26% Y/Y to $205.1 million. The margin declined 100 bps to 50%.

Shift4 CEO Taylor Lauber said the company delivered strong second-quarter results, achieving record payment volume, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA. He credited the growth to stable payment spreads, a more diversified business mix, and strong performance across key verticals like hotels, restaurants, and entertainment.

Lauber highlighted the successful close of the Global Blue acquisition, which added a new vertical, luxury retail, and expanded Shift4’s reach to six continents. He expects Global Blue to contribute $330 million in revenue and $125 million in adjusted EBITDA for the rest of 2025, significantly boosting the company’s cross-sell opportunity.

He also announced a leadership change. CFO Nancy Disman will retire at year-end and rejoin the board, while Chris Cruz, a longtime board member and investor, will step in as the new CFO. Lauber reaffirmed Shift4’s progress toward its medium-term targets, including a $1 billion free cash flow run rate.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Outlook

Shift4 expects fiscal 2025 gross revenue minus network fees outlook of $1.965 billion-$2.035 billion (prior $1.35 billion–$1.36 billion).

The company expects fiscal end-to-end payment volume of $200 billion-$220 billion (prior $164 billion–$166 billion).

It projects a fiscal adjusted EBITDA of $965 million-$990 million (prior $677 million–$688 million).

Shift4 expects third-quarter gross revenue minus network fees of ~$590 million and adjusted EBITDA of ~$290 million.

Price Action: FOUR stock is trading lower by 17.7% to $84.12 at last check Tuesday.

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
FOUR Logo
FOURShift4 Payments Inc
$86.25-15.6%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
80.14
Growth
47.97
Quality
N/A
Value
13.16
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved