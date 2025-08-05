August 5, 2025 9:06 AM 2 min read

GlobalFoundries Navigates Weak Outlook As Mobile Device Revenue Declines

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

GlobalFoundries GFS stock dropped after it reported fiscal second-quarter 2025 results on Tuesday.

The company's quarterly revenue growth of 3% year-on-year (Y/Y) to $1.69 billion, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $1.68 billion.

The contract chipmaker's adjusted EPS of 42 cents beat the analyst consensus estimate of 35 cents. 

Also Read: GlobalFoundries Commits $16 Billion To US Chip Expansion As AI Drives Demand

Smart mobile device revenue declined 10% from a year ago to $683 million.

Communications infrastructure & data center revenue grew 11% Y/Y to $171 million.

Home and industrial IOT revenue increased 2% Y/Y to $300 million.

Automotive revenue rose 36% Y/Y to $368 million. Non-wafer revenue grew 10% Y/Y to $166 million.

The adjusted gross margin remained flat Y/Y at 25.2%. The adjusted operating margin increased by 130 bps to 13.4%. The adjusted EBITDA margin rose by 230 bps Y/Y to 15.3%. 

As of June 30, 2025, GlobalFoundries generated $431 million in operating cash flow and held $3.9 billion in cash and equivalents.

CEO Tim Breen noted that continued momentum in the Automotive and Communications Infrastructure and Datacenter segments drove double-digit year-over-year revenue growth for both businesses. While GF awaits a recovery in consumer-driven markets, Breen emphasized the company's progress in strengthening its long-term customer value through the planned acquisition of MIPS and the establishment of a China-for-China foundry partnership.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Outlook

GlobalFoundries expects third-quarter revenue of $1.650 billion-$1.700 billion (prior $1.425 billion-$1.925 billion) versus the $1.774 billion analyst consensus estimate. The company expects adjusted EPS of $0.33-$0.43 (prior $0.31-$0.41) versus the $0.41 analyst consensus estimate.

GlobalFoundries stock dropped 16% year-to-date due to the broader market downturn and a lack of significant exposure to the booming AI sector.

Price Action: GFS stock is trading lower by 7.21% to $33.57 premarket at last check Tuesday.

Read Next:

Photo by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
GFS Logo
GFSGLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc
$34.00-6.03%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
20.30
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
64.28
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved