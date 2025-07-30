Albemarle Stock Rises On Q2 Earnings Beat, Strong Guidance

Albemarle Corp ALB reported financial results for the second quarter after the market close on Wednesday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q2 Earnings: Lithium producer Albemarle reported second-quarter revenue of $1.33 billion, beating estimates of $1.22 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share, which may not compare to estimates.

Cash flow from operations totaled $538 million in the first quarter. Albemarle said it now expects to achieve positive free cash flow for full-year 2025, assuming current lithium market pricing continues.

The company ended the quarter with $1.8 billion of cash and cash equivalents and estimated liquidity of approximately $3.4 billion.

“We delivered strong second quarter results and are maintaining our previous outlook considerations assuming current lithium market pricing persists,” said Kent Masters, chairman and CEO of Albemarle.

Albemarle announced Ander Krupa was promoted to executive vice president, general counsel, corporate secretary and chief compliance officer. Krupa joined Albemarle in May 2017.

Outlook: Albemarle affirmed its full-year 2025 revenue guidance of $4.9 billion to $5.2 billion versus estimates of $4.85 billion.

The company also lowered its full-year 2025 capital expenditures outlook to a range of $650 million to $700 million.

Albemarle executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call set for 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

ALB Price Action: Albemarle shares were up 5.97% in after-hours, trading at $73 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

